Dealing with COVID-19 – Deadline

Nightly television presenters have been at the forefront of discovering how to stay during the global coronavirus pandemic. The likes of Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Samantha Bee have been experimenting with online videos and figuring out how to get them on the air.

James Corden, however, has spent his time locked up putting together a primetime special, albeit filmed in his garage. The host of CBS ’ The Late Late Show is assembling HomeFest tonight at 10 p.m. The production of his daily show, which is produced by CBS Television Studios and his company Fulwell 73, closed two weeks ago. Executive produced by Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, Corden tonight will encourage donations to The CDC Foundation and Feed the Children.

%MINIFYHTML33e5685ec45249c0a3a9b9d11a6762b611% %MINIFYHTML33e5685ec45249c0a3a9b9d11a6762b612% Related story Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis: Jimmy Fallon on the delicate art of comedy in a crisis and hosting from home

The Late Late Show via YouTube



Corden tells Deadline that it was the speed of the virus and the consequences that surprised him most. "One day we were planning how to do the show without an audience and the next day we weren't able to do a show and then we were figuring out what we can do and what we should do." That's when we started doing this HomeFest show, "he says.

The special will feature live performances by artists like Dua Lipa in London; The K-Pop band BTS, all quarantined together in South Korea; as well as Andrea Bocelli singing from her home in Italy, one of the most affected countries.

Corden adds: "We wanted to do a show where we would essentially unite many people by separating them. The amazing thing about this virus is that we are all in the same boat, it doesn't discriminate. Everyone has to stay home, so we thought, what if we could show people who stay home and what if we try to go around the world to show people that it is a global crisis "?

The Brit will chat with each guest before acting, and the show will also feature David Blaine performing a magic trick with Corden and the viewers, and Will Ferrell with an instructional video on how to properly wash their hands. The show will end with the entire cast of a Broadway show singing a song from their own homes. "For these artists, these are probably the most intimate performances they will offer," adds Corden.

Producing the show brought its own challenges. Corden admits it is the "weirdest special we will do."

"Technically, and from a visual point of view, it won't be anyone's best time, but we hope people see the intention," he says. “I am alone in my garage with a closed camera, my wife told me before going to the garage that I should put some powder on my face, and then I went in and turned on the cameras and we started. We just did it. We had our producers on two laptops in one Zoom thing. I don't know how it will be, but I know it will be something. "

Corden admits that he hasn't really processed how to be entertaining or fun during the COVID-19 crisis, but he believes it's important to stay together. "I think the important thing is to say: 'This is how I have been feeling.' It is important to show that this is all out of our control, so all you can do is look at what you can control, which is their proximity to other people and you can try to put your head in a positive space and think about what someone else will need from me. I know we have taken into account this phrase of social distancing, but I don't think we have achieved that. I think it is distancing Physically, socially we can be as connected as ever, physically we cannot be together, but socially and mentally we can be together. The world has never been so equipped to keep us connected to each other, so that's where my head was. "

He acknowledged that it is a difficult situation for everyone and it is okay to admit that you are anxious. "We are all fine, but there are no more days, you are only awake or asleep. I am pleased with the distraction of the children during the great moments of the day. It seems to me that if I am reading or watching the news too much, the anxious peaks surpass me."

One of the most difficult things is not knowing when they will return to normal. "Most of the time when you're reacting to something, it's a finite moment, whether it's a natural disaster or if you think about September 11th. We don't know when we'll be after this, so I mainly think our job is to say: & # 39; I feel the same as you, you are not alone and it is okay to have those feelings & # 39;. It is okay to feel sad, scared and helpless, you almost have to let those feelings invade you and find out what you can do. is to pick up the phone and talk to someone. This week I have talked to people I have not spoken to in a year. I have called old friends and I have thought about who is alone, "he adds.

However, in a Western world that has been divided in recent years, either through political division in the US. USA Or the Brexit debate in Britain, Corden says it has brought people together. "You have been in Britain, which has been as divided as we have ever felt, and the United States has felt the same, but in the strangest and most unique way, this virus has unified everyone and is a very strange feeling. "

Once HomeFest , the next challenge for Corden and its producers is to figure out what The Late Late Show It seems to be going forward. He says, "We are going to try to get back on the air as soon as possible, but as soon as we get this idea for this special, we plan to give it a try and then see where we are. It's hard to think about it because so much of our show is about interaction. We'll think about it this week and we'll come up with something and try to figure it out. "

CBS



Corden has regularly taken his Late Late Show to the UK for the past few summers, with CBS working with the Pay TV platform Sky to produce a filmed version in London. It seems unlikely this year, with Corden saying, "I can't imagine that that could happen. It would take an incredibly sharp change that I can't see right now."

The other disappointment for the West Ham fan is sports: Corden had tickets to the European Championship this summer, which was postponed until next year.

After moving from London to Los Angeles less than two weeks ago, the cancellation of the English Premier League was a significant moment for people who became aware of the coronavirus. It was something to take seriously (Sod's law, like Liverpool, the team I share with Last week tonight Host John Oliver was within two games of winning his first championship in 30 years.) Corden says a similar accomplishment was achieved in the US. USA When the NBA was canceled.

It's a weird time and all eyes will be on your show tonight to offer some distraction and fun. "We have tried to make a program that says we are all in this together and that you are not alone," says Corden.