David White, Head of SAG-AFTRA, on the Union's COVID-19 response and the future of the industry – The Up News Info Questions and answers – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: As national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, David White probably thought that the top priority this year was to strike a new deal with the studios. That seems like a long time ago. White was at ground zero not only when the coronavirus pandemic closed Hollywood but much earlier. He saw the potential when the virus began to take its toll in China, where union members worked or headed, for jobs in film productions. In an exclusive interview, White describes how the union has responded to the industry's COVID-19 shutdown, and how it has affected him personally as he deals with the death of his wife, social activist Susan Watanabe, who died 19 months ago of cancer. cerebral.

A Rhodes scholar who serves as a member of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, White believes the industry will survive, but could shut down for many months. "The industry, in its adaptation to survive, can actually look very different when we get out of this, depending on how long we have, and some of that will be permanent," he said.

DEADLINE: I can imagine the professional and personal stress on you as National Executive Director of SAG-AFTRA, in closing the coronavirus while its members were working around the world. How would you describe it? Are you sleeping nights?

DAVID WHITE: I am sleeping most nights, but this has been as difficult as expected. Overall, my job, particularly at a time like this, is to be the "keeper of focus." We have many experts across the country within our staff and community on the needs of the industry and our union at a time like this. My job is to make sure everyone answers the right set of questions and to maintain our strategic focus on the wide range of efforts we must work to ensure that we are protecting members, our staff, and the institution itself. And we all share the responsibility to help the entire industry handle this crisis, too.

DEADLINE: How are you doing all that?

WHITE: Of many ways. We start to see this from the beginning. We saw what could come, in February, based on the reports we received from the international sister unions and seeing the events taking place in China and elsewhere. As a result, we made some initial moves that some members and staff found too aggressive and too soon. We close meetings and then offices. We started war games scenarios that we could face and we realized that it was coming faster than in the initial appearance, almost like looking through the side mirror of your car. If you really started investigating everything and then connected the dots (there is no pandemic office in our own national security agency), then there is no protection or national strategy: people flying from infected populations like in China and other countries, the virus The way things were going in Europe is spreading and appearing in other countries: it was not difficult to see the potential for a major consequence in our own industry, membership and operations.

DEADLINE: How did you act with those signals?

WHITE: We start working on three levels. First, as a union, we had recording actors and artists working in places around the world that needed protection and advice. Their agents called us and the members themselves called us to help us determine their security options, the implications of a quick exit from their contracts, and a host of other issues. Questions like: "I'm not going to that infected set! What if I don't show up tomorrow morning?" And, "Can I go home? Will they pay for my transportation? And" How much will they pay me during the time free? "For broadcasters, which are located on the front line in these danger zones, there were questions about the safety team and the payment of risks and the possibility of layoffs. There were dozens of questions that needed quick answers and those questions They started early We are a union, and keeping professionals safe and protected is at the core of our mission – that's the first level.

Second, we are a convenor: every day we gather large groups of people across the country. There are committees, board meetings, classes, round tables, and many other events throughout each week. The first case in Washington state was known on January 15. Back then, the idea that we needed to shut down all activities across the country was hardly a thought to anyone, and it also took us a minute to pull the trigger. As new cases began to appear in New York and elsewhere, we made decisions place by place. When we made the decision to close everything across the country, some saw us moving prematurely and too aggressively, for about five days or so, and then everyone else did the same. That's not to overshadow anyone else: they all focused on their own priorities and made their best decisions with the information at hand. It was a 16-18 hour day for everyone, who were also trying to protect our own families and loved ones in various areas of the country and the world. It was so blurry during this period.

Third, we are an employer with 15 offices across the country. We had to think about our staff and operations, how to protect them as we set up our work to support our members during this emerging crisis. Our staff is dedicated to the mission of this organization and are professional advocates. They need information, transparency, clear guidance and the right tools, and then they need you to get out of the way so they can do their job of protecting our members. We immediately put together working groups across the country to ensure that each team works from the same playbook: operations, contracts, legal, government, and various others. We also had to make sure that our member leaders were informed and engaged, and work with our governance team on issues related to our national board and other governing bodies.

You know, it's worth noting that there has been great coordination between unions and unions, studios and networks, and industry support organizations, all to make sure we work together as much as possible. Overall, it has been inspiring to be involved in all of this.

DEADLINE: And on a personal level?

WHITE: On a personal level, it is a much shorter answer. You asked me if I was sleeping well and, to be honest, I had a night when I didn't, a dark night, not so long ago. My wife passed away just over a year ago and I am now a single parent. If something happens to me … well, this is the fear that all parents have and, frankly, I am lucky for the support I receive from my sister, my family and the community in general. I had that night when I let him in, which took him out of my system and then I got over it. I know how lucky I am that my daughter and my family are safe for now, and that things at home are fine.

DEADLINE: What do you see in the future for SAG-AFTRA and the industry?

WHITE: Yes, we all want the crystal ball, right? Now we have a couple of data points that eliminate certain question marks: we see in the example in China that a unitary and authoritative response where they had all the supplies they needed; We see in that example that we can wait at least two months of being closed, minimum. And since we don't have a unitary and authoritarian government and we don't have enough supplies, we should expect it to be shut down for longer. Three months? Four months? Who knows? We must continue to monitor reliable data on the spread of the outbreak in our country. It is worth noting that as soon as Chinese officials opened their airport a little, 34 new cases immediately appeared on their doorstep. So this doesn't stop anywhere until it stops everywhere. I suspect we are in this fight for over two months.

Two or four months or more of very limited production will be very difficult for an industry full of small businesses and independent employees. There are not many small businesses that can survive that long without constant sales, so the government's response will be critical to our industry. The studios will return to production at some point because they will have access to low-interest, low-capital loans, but all the other small businesses will not do so without strong government support. And not only restaurants and dry cleaners and the like, but also independent producers and smaller agencies and all the rest, I'm very concerned about their ability to survive. And then there are our members and other professionals who work in the industry – we are all very concerned.

Unions will survive, although we will have to take dramatic action like everyone else if this lasts long. But we will survive. Our focus will have to be how to make sure we are positioned to be a powerful advocate and protector for our members once things get back on track, how to handle this triage phase of things while protecting our core functions in the process.

DEADLINE: Now that the industry is turned off, how fast can it come back on?

WHITE: Oh, they will come back. Businesses are creatures looking for profit and will be eager to find creative ways to turn it back on. I wouldn't be surprised if there is an increase in things that require voice-overs like video games, animated products, commercials, things you can do without leaving your home. They'll Innovate: You can already read about companies in other industries that do exactly that. The industry will suffer in the short term, but it will survive and adapt, as always. Some things may look very differently as a result of the pandemic, depending on the amount of time it takes to develop. But the world will always need to be entertained and informed. The world needs stories and our industry is where they turn to get them. We will be back! We just need to protect our most vulnerable institutions and our grassroots institutions, until we do.

DEADLINE: Commercials are a big part of membership profits. Is there any commercial work in progress? Are people making a voiceover or is everything closed?

WHITE: Interestingly, there is an increase in renegotiated commercials to fill the gap in new production. But yes, there is dubbing work, things like audiobooks and podcasts. These are bright spots for performers, and there will likely be other opportunities as things settle. Our broadcast news professionals are, right now, covering this story from across the globe. Our job as a union is to make sure that our members are protected when they participate in such work and that any new work is covered by our contracts. As I say, the stories need to be told and the producers will find a way, even in a crisis. I don't have a question mark about survivability and the eventual ability for our industry to prosper. And we all focus on the immediate and medium-term condition of the people we represent and for those small businesses that help support the job.

DEADLINE: What about the recent authorization of the National Board to delegate authority to the Executive Committee during the crisis?

WHITE: When things are in such a state of crisis and decisions move so quickly, it is crucial to be able to respond in an agile and agile manner. Our board constitutionally delegated the authority of the Executive Committee to act in its place. This resolution expands on that and allows us to meet virtually and in a shorter time frame so that our elected leaders can have a thoughtful dialogue with a wealth of input from members located across the country. Delegating our body of 80 people to a body of 38 people is a very smart move. It allows us to make decisions as an organization in real time. And, as many quickly remind me, a 38-person board is still considered large.

DEADLINE: I've heard that some people think there should be a sunset over that authority …

WHITE: There is a natural sunset. I think some people did not understand the motion that was actually passed. The sunset is the National Board. The National Board can change this delegation at any time, and believe me, there will be a tremendous push to return to the full 80-person board as soon as humanly possible. We have a strong democratic tradition in our union, where everyone's voice counts, so this will last only as long as necessary.

DEADLINE: Anything else you want to tell your membership?

WHITE: I think it is important for our members to know that I, along with their elected leaders and staff, wake up every day trying to ensure that this union supports them. Every day, that's what drives me and all of us. I am privileged to work with a great group of leading members and professional staff who work hard every day with one focus: helping others. And I hope that people across the country can recognize and expand it, because people need encouragement at a time like this. None of us is alone in this fight, we are all in it together. That is the power of a union.

DEADLINE: Final question that it would be negligent not to ask. The WGA has postponed the start of its talks with AMPTP for a new film and television deal and could extend its current pact beyond the expiration date of May 1. The SAG-AFTRA contract expires on June 30. Are you considering a similar delay to the start of conversations and an extension as well?

WHITE: Sorry, Dave. I would love to give you a juicy idea of ​​this, but my answer is simple: "Absolutely no comment!"