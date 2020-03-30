Darko Milicic says "no need,quot; for other NBA professionals to make fun of him

%MINIFYHTML884ebe12c95a4ff4d8583e9621c428ec11% %MINIFYHTML884ebe12c95a4ff4d8583e9621c428ec12%

The 2003 NBA Draft is often billed as one of, if not the best draft class in league history.

There were superstars at the top of the draft, like LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh. Other players who made appearances in the All-Star Game included David West, Kyle Korver, Mo Williams, Josh Howard and Chris Kaman. Even guys like James Jones, Nick Collison, Kendrick Perkins, Kirk Hinrich, Boris Diaw, Leandro Barbosa, Steve Blake, and Zaza Pachulia had long careers as role players in successful teams.

But as much as the 2003 class is known for its NBA production, it's also known for having one of the biggest busts in draft history: Darko Milicic.

At first glance, Milicic's career is quite mediocre. Serbia's seven-foot center played 10 years in the NBA with career averages of 6.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. But the fact that the Pistons drove him to No. 2 overall, which he won the 2004 title with Milicic playing just 4.7 minutes per game, directly ahead of three consecutive picks that made multiple All-NBA teams is what makes his career a major disappointment.

Milicic's career was so sparse that Anthony, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 Draft, replied "Who?" when Wade raised him in an Instagram Live chat last week.

Carmelo Anthony "forgot,quot; who was drafted before him in 2003 while talking to Dwyane Wade.

2003 NBA Draft (Top 5 Picks):

1. LeBron James

2. Darko Miličić

3. Carmelo Anthony

4. Chris Bosh

5. Dwayne Wade pic.twitter.com/PDAzDj7ujT – Lee Harvey (@ MusikFan4Life) March 28, 2020

Anthony, who despite having a great career still has no rings, speculated that he would have won "two or three,quot; championships early in his career if the Pistons had recruited him, though he doesn't know what would have happened next.

MORE: Carmelo Anthony shares a crazy story about LeBron James: "He saved my life,quot;

Milicic addressed Wade and Anthony's comments in an interview with B92, a new Serbian station.

"As for these stories, if my story is not told, thank God (Wade and Anthony) have been successful, I have not," said Milicic's statement, translated from Serbian. "We are not children, we are adults, I hope you are old enough to understand that life is full of ups and downs … It is not necessary to judge and ridicule when, thank God, you have not passed the path that Yes. For them, as always, I wish you all good and honor in your careers and, in the future, much success and less condemnation. "

Wade and Anthony's comments are on the lighter side of the sports world when it comes to ridiculing Milicic. Even his former teammates have joked about his sad career. Former Pistons guard Rip Hamilton admitted on ESPN's 2014 Highly Questionable show that he was less than satisfied (fast forward at 5:20 for his re-creation) when Detroit selected the Serbian over Anthony, who had just brought in Syracuse to the 2003 NCAA title as a freshman. Chauncey Billups, the 2004 Finals MVP for the Pistons, also said a year later on the same show that, while impressed by Milicic's training, it didn't take long to see that things weren't going to work for the No. .2 pick (fast forward to 5:25).

Milicic is likely to continue to be at the extreme of NBA pranks regardless of his wishes, but it seems like he's already at peace with his life. In 2017, Milicic was the subject of an ESPN story detailing the ways in which he had strayed from his past failures in basketball and followed his true passion in life: growing cherries.