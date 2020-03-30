Home Local News Dallas ISD Initiates Mobile Meals for Students Unable to Access Takeaways –...

Dallas ISD Initiates Mobile Meals for Students Unable to Access Takeaways – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Dallas ISD sees high demand for free meals as coronavirus-related schools close - CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
%MINIFYHTML10052015eb0c07515b55e41069d548a611% %MINIFYHTML10052015eb0c07515b55e41069d548a612%

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD launched a pilot program on Monday to bring more meals to more needy students during the coronavirus outbreak that forced schools to close.

The school district is providing mobile meals "for our homeless students and families, who are unable to access designated take-out food sites."

%MINIFYHTML10052015eb0c07515b55e41069d548a613%%MINIFYHTML10052015eb0c07515b55e41069d548a614%

On Monday afternoon, the staff brought meals to the Budget Suites, on the Stemmons Freeway.

%MINIFYHTML10052015eb0c07515b55e41069d548a615% %MINIFYHTML10052015eb0c07515b55e41069d548a616%

The district, which is a collaboration of the Homeless Education Program, Child Nutrition and Food Services and Student Transportation Services, will expand to other hotels and motels on Thursday, April 2.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©