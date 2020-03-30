Dallas County begins to see clusters of confirmed coronavirus cases in assisted living facilities – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

As Dallas County nears the 500 mark in confirmed coronavirus cases, Judge Clay Jenkins said the county is beginning to see clusters of these assisted living facilities.

"We are going to have some difficult conversations in the coming weeks, and this is one of them," Jenkins said during a press conference on Sunday. "Today (Sunday) we have seen groups starting in nursing homes, here in Dallas County."

The judge said there are four confirmed cases at the Edgemere senior center in north Dallas, specifically in the skilled nursing unit. An 80-year-old resident of this center also became the county's tenth Sunday of death.

“At that facility, Edgemere has four units: memory care, assisted living, independent living, and skilled nursing. The group is in skilled nursing, "said Jenkins.

He said there was at least one employee in the skilled nursing unit with a positive case who "traveled extensively around the facility."

The Skyline Nursing Center in the Oak Cliff area of ​​Dallas is also seeing a cluster of cases, Jenkins said. He said there are four positive cases at the facility, along with two other cases that are awaiting test results. A doctor at the press conference with Jenkins said that all four patients are currently hospitalized.

The judge also mentioned a positive case at the Monticello West Senior Center, but said a group has not been seen here.

Jenkins said Dallas County residents should consider whether it would be safer for loved ones to stay in their homes rather than keep them in assisted living facilities.

"I went and got my mother from her independent living center … maybe three weeks ago. It's just a situation where (COVID-19) goes through a nursing home, if you look at what happened in Oregon … in New York, it's really difficult. It's a high mortality and morbidity rate. "Jenkins said.

If a person decides to remove their loved one from a facility with a confirmed case, Jenkins said there are protocols that must be followed, such as quarantining the entire house for two weeks.

There are currently 488 confirmed cases in Dallas County and 10 deaths.

Over the weekend, Jenkins also highlighted the fact that many residents do not practice social distancing guidelines while on trails and parks in Dallas. Restrictions are being implemented to prevent these areas from becoming crowded.