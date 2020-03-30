Dallas Convention Center Transforming into a Temporary Hospital for Coronavirus Patients – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With no conventions to house and plenty of space to offer, the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas will soon house the first temporary medical center in Texas created to help with the expected increase in COVID-19 patients.

Last weekend, trucks arrived with supplies for the makeshift hospital.

On Tuesday, the National Guard is expected to begin the installation.

The Army Corps of Engineers will assist with design and logistics.

The Navy will provide doctors, nurses, and doctors for the facility's personnel.

Dallas County says it could be ready and ready by Friday.

County Judge Clay Jenkins will make the call to open the facility with 250 beds to start and space for many more.

In the past, the convention center has served as a refuge for homeless people on frosty cold nights and for thousands of evacuees escaping the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

It has not yet been decided who he will hold now.

The goal will be to maximize space in local hospitals for the most critically ill patients.

The convention center, Judge Jenkins said, could be a reducing unit for COVID-19 patients who are recovering from the virus. It could also house patients who don't have the virus to make room in hospitals for those who do.

Dallas County says that when everything is ready, you may be asked to cover a quarter of the cost to run the medical center. However, Jenkins says saving money is not a priority right now.

"You know how cheap I am. I am upset by the cost of the pens, but we are going to spend whatever money is needed to make sure that people are safe. "