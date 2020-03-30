Cyprus pushes Syrian refugees back into the sea due to coronavirus | News

About 200 Syrian asylum seekers are stranded in northern Cyprus after authorities in the government-controlled south pushed them back into the middle of the sea.

In quarantine and under threat of deportation, they have become the latest victims of a multiplied border closure as countries grapple with the spread of the coronavirus.

Friday March 20Several Greek Cypriot patrol vessels approached an overcrowded boat several miles off the coast of Cape Greco.

A police translator with a megaphone informed passengers in Arabic that they were unable to enter Cyprus and would have to return. The ship housed 175 people, including 69 children.

According to the Northern Cyprus authorities, they are all Syrians.

Al Jazeera spoke to three Syrians who were on board. Their names are being withheld so as not to invite retaliation by the authorities.

A mother in her twenties from Aleppo said: "It was very crowded, the waves were high and the boat was moving a lot. I hugged my children tightly. The police said that it was not possible to enter due to the coronavirus, we said that we would join our husbands and families and if they are afraid of the coronavirus it can put us in a camp alone or quarantined. But they refused and then the boats started to spin. "

On March 15, Cyprus closed its borders to everyone except Cypriots, European workers and those with special permits for a period of two weeks.

Starting Sunday, the country I had recorded 214 confirmed cases and six have died.

In a statement given to Al Jazeera, Cypriot police spokesman Christos Andreou said: "The police acted on the ministerial decrees on the entry ban … to protect against the distribution of the coronavirus. The police made it clear that they will not allow anyone, including immigrants, to enter in violation of these decrees."

A man from Idlib said to Al Jazeera: "A larger boat arrived after an hour with a cannon and weapons on it. They had personnel with weapons on board who said: & # 39; If you want water, food and fuel, we will give it to you, but entry to Cyprus is not allowed & # 39 ;.

"We even asked them to take only the women and children. They threw us a small bottle of diesel and drove behind us for an hour and we continued to the Turkish side. A storm came and the waves started hitting the boat."

After a clash of several hours, the ship, which had begun its journey in Mersin in southern Turkey, turned around and finally capsized near the coast of northern Cyprus.

Local authorities rescued passengers from the coast and are now housed in apartments.

The Mediterranean island has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded the north after a military coup backed by Greece by forces seeking to unify the country with Athens.

Although Cyprus is a member of the EU, the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is recognized only by Turkey and the territories are separated by a 120-mile long UN monitored buffer zone that runs through the nation's capital. , Nicosia.

Gulfem Verizoglu-Sevgili, from TRNC's foreign ministry, told Al Jazeera in a statement: "In the early hours of March 21, a rescue mission was conducted off the east coast of TRNC across the Karpaz Peninsula. The refugees were mainly taken to a sports hall where they underwent medical examinations and were provided with clothes and food. Now they have been moved to flats. "

Normally we could conduct interviews, but due to the curfew we are not allowed to do anything, and we do not know how they are being treated. Fezile Osum of the Refugee Rights Association, an NGO based in Northern Cyprus

Refugees received a warm reception from Turkish Cypriot authorities, but their fate is uncertain and local NGOs say they have been denied access to the apartments.

A partial curfew it is in place with movements largely restricted to essential businesses.

Fezile Osum of the Refugee Rights Association, an NGO based in Northern Cyprus, told Al Jazeera: "The situation is complicated because the south closed its asylum system and we do not have one here. Normally we could conduct interviews, but due to the curfew we are not allowed to do anything, and we do not know how they are. To be treated."

All crossing points connecting the Greek Cypriot and Cypriot territories are currently closed.

An Aleppo man living in the Republic of Cyprus told Al Jazeera that his wife and children were among the stranded in the north. They are treated well, he said, but lack information.

"No one tells them anything. At least they should let us be together. If we knew about the border closing, they wouldn't have come," he said.

UNHCR spokeswoman Emilia Strovolidou confirmed that the TRNC had issued deportation orders, but Turkey had rejected the request.

"The northern authorities have quarantined them for 14 days in apartments and will then try to deport them back to Turkey."

Andrew Gardner, Amnesty International's principal investigator on Turkey, told Al Jazeera that he was concerned about cases of Turkey being returned to Syria.

"Turkey has punished misdemeanors by arbitrarily sending people back to Syria, either those who live there for a time or potentially deported from northern Cyprus. There is definitely a problem with independent monitoring of returns and detainees "

Osum of the Refugee Rights Association believes that a dangerous precedent has been set.

"I am afraid that Cyprus will continue to push people back and we will have more arrivals or even deaths at sea."

& # 39; Very sad & # 39;

UNHCR Chief Filippo Grandi said recently that although daily life for many has stopped, "the persecution of war has not."

He advised that detection and quarantine measures can be established "to allow authorities to manage the arrival of asylum seekers and refugees safely, while respecting international refugee protection standards designed to save lives."

Despite being relatively intact during the height of Europe's refugee crisis in 2015-2016, Cyprus is now the top recipient of first-time asylum seekers in the EU per capita, registering 12,695 in 2019, the majority Syrian.

Even before the coronavirus, the Cypriot government has taken an increasingly strident tone against irregular immigration, pr dulling the idea Ankara has encouraged or sent refugees and migrants crossing the porous buffer zone from north to south. like an orchestrated attempt to alter the demographics of the country.

In addition to the pandemic, the Cypriot asylum system can lead to even more treacherous boat trips.

Corina Drousiotou of the Cyprus Refugee Council told Al Jazeera that almost all Syrians in Cyprus receive subsidiary protection status, which does not allow them to bring their relatives legally.

"We are very saddened by the setback, as the Cypriot authorities have so far taken all measures to ensure that refugees arriving by boat can safely reach our shores. Every day we are contacted by parents devastated and desperate to meet with your families,quot;.

The Aleppo woman on board the boat said: "We did not go to Cyprus as tourists. We went to become refugees there."