Cynthia Bailey from RHOA: I'm Nene Leakes's girl – Marlo Hampton is the girl next door!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey may have recently arranged things with Nene Leakes, but she wants everyone to know that she is the main "girl,quot; in Nene's life.

Cynthia opened up during the After Show, where she said she felt she was the only person who could re-unite Nene and Kenya Moore after their flesh turned sour during the trip to Greece.

"I even came up and sat next to Nene because I really wanted to be that kind of positive reinforcement in that whole situation because I really feel like at the end of the day with as much history as I've had with Nene, I'm Nene and Marlo's girl are like a high school girl, "Cynthia explained. "I'm always going to say, hey, hey, hey, bring him back. Love, light, I'm going to do all of that."

Nene and Kenya almost hit each other during the trip, where Nene also seemed to spit in Kenya. She denies spitting on her.