COVID-19 may reveal some basic blessings – Up News Info

Dear readers: Due to syndication scheduling, I write and submit my columns two weeks before publication. Due to this delay, the questions and answers will not reflect the latest information on the global COVID-19 pandemic we are currently facing.

By writing these lines, Americans have begun a program of social estrangement, isolation, and, in some cases, quarantine. Concerts, sporting events and public gatherings have been canceled. Weddings, graduations, celebrations and holidays have been suspended. Many workers have been fired or laid off. The children are at home from school. The economy seems to be collapsing. Families are kidnapped from their homes and people are anxious.

Every day, in the small town where I live, I put a basket full of oranges on my porch with a sign that says: "Help yourself!

Parents passing their young children send their children down the sidewalk and onto the porch to pick an orange. We greet each other through the window.

The double meaning of the wording on my sign was not intentional, but I like it. Yes, we all need to help ourselves. However, they constantly remind me that, even in our isolation, we should not feel alone, and it is imperative that we help each other.

Most nights, I stop at the small family supermarket in our city. Neighbors keep a safe distance from each other. But the shelves are well-stocked, and the high school kids who pack the groceries will also take them to their car. Without this store, people in my rural area would live in a food desert. I am filled with relief and gratitude for having access to good food.

Hospital workers, postal workers, first responders, supply chain providers, teachers who connect with their young students remotely. I am so thankful that they are helping the rest of us stay safe and healthy.

When you have so many stripped-down external elements, yes, they are the basic elements that quickly emerge as daily blessings: good neighbors. Mostly reliable wireless service. Drive-thru Dunkin Donuts.

For me, visits to the gym 10 miles away have been replaced by solitary walks in the woods. In the harsh northern climate where I live, spring slips in agonizingly small steps. Yesterday, I saw the first signs of violin fern breaking through the forest floor.

It reminds me that, despite everything, spring will come; I hope I am not forced to greet him out the window.

I got in touch with social media, asking people to share stories about delayed or denied plans, and many people pointed to our creativity and quirky humanity as a faint silver glow to polish this seemingly dark time.

Here are a few examples: In front of an empty facility, workers at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago released the penguins to roam the hallways and filmed their adorable escapades while taking a "tour,quot; to meet other animals.

Jarret Krosoczka, author and illustrator of the wonderful graphic memoirs "Hey, Kiddo,quot; (2018, Graphix) offers free daily online drawing tutorials for children confined to their home (check their YouTube channel).

For foster youth who have aged from the foster care system, their college campus may be their only home. Together We Rise is helping to organize and pay for housing (togetherwerise.org).

Storytime from Space has videos of astronauts in orbit reading inspiring stories for kids. From space! Check storytimefromspace.com for videos to share.

And … many of us are learning to cut our hair!

Lisa wrote: “My husband works across the country and travels home on the weekends. We have been doing this for about eight months, and I stayed until our children finished their senior year, one in high school and one in college. Now he works from home until further notice. So now you can stay for an extended period of time. We have all missed each other a lot and waking up with him at home on Monday morning was our positive side. "

Diane wrote: "I think we are going to find a lot of good things out of this. If it's something I learned in life, in times of crisis, we come together."

Janet wrote: “Perhaps we can use this time to take stock and realign our lives to make sure that we give more time to what is most valuable: our loved ones. Also, focus on helping those who don't have the safety net that we could be blessed with. It is a difficult task, but it is worth trying. "

