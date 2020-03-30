Country music artist Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

Up News Info Detroit – Country music artist Joe Diffie passed away Sunday of complications from the Coronavirus. He was 61 years old.

In a Up News Info News report, two days before he died, he wrote: “I am under the care of medical professionals and am currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy right now, ”he wrote. "We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic. "

Rollingstone reported today that Joe Diffie was one of the first on the list during the 1990s, some comparing his voice to George Jones. Diffie had eighteen singles in the top ten, such as "Home," "If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets)," "Third Rock from The Sun," and "Pickup Man."

Diffie moved to Nashville in 1986 to start the music business. Write material while working for Gibson Guitars. In 1988, country legend Hank Thompson sang one of his songs, "Love on the Rocks,quot; and Diffie wrote the backing voice for Holly Dunn's top-five single, "There Goes My Heart Again." Joe Diffie then signed with Epic Records.

His death has entered the world of country music. Brad Paisley tweeted:

"I am devastated by the loss of my friend @ @JoeDiffieOnline. I cannot find suitable words. But the records he made, that voice, the sparkle in his eyes and our memories cannot be removed by this disease. Please celebrate your music today, everyone, go listen to your records again. ”

Carrie Underwood wrote:

"There are absolutely no words for the loss of Joe Diffie. The music and legacy it leaves behind are legendary. Prayers for your family and friends. "

Trace Adkins tweeted:

"Oh my god. One of the greatest vocalists of all time. Joe Diffie was my friend. RIP, friend.

The Coronavirus has also affected others, from Nashville to Hollywood. Like rock musician Alan Merrill, best known for co-writing and recording the original version of "I Love Rock Roll n 'Roll,quot;; and actor Mark Blum who was in the movies "Desperately Looking for Susan,quot; and Crocodile Dundee ".

