Cory Gardner once opposed economic stimulus bills. No longer.

In early 2010, Cory Gardner emailed followers who criticized his Democratic opponent, US Rep. Betsy Markey, for supporting "the most expensive spending bill in the history of the United States," a package of economic stimulus that cost more than $ 800 billion.

"The stimulus has failed. But anyone with common sense knew it would fail: it just can't get out of a recession, "said Gardner, a popular saying from a popular Republican candidate who won that November.

A decade later, with the United States economy accelerating into recession, now Sen. Gardner strongly supported the most expensive spending bill in the history of the United States, an economic stimulus package of approximately $ 2.2 trillion, last week.

This time, he says, it is different.

"There were people back then who were doing bad things and then turned around and tried to get a ransom," Gardner said in an interview last week. He compared that with today's workers harmed "for reasons beyond their control,quot;, while "they adhere to the advice of their government,quot; to stay at home and close their businesses.

There is no reason to believe that Gardner's support for this year's $ 2.2 trillion stimulus bill will affect his chances of reelection in November. The senator is not facing a viable Republican rival and the economic stimulus has been popular, with the support of President Donald Trump and Gardner's leading Democratic opponents.

"We need this country to move again," said Gardner.

That was the argument in 2008 and 2009, too. But the economic stimulus bills were not bipartisan, as they were this month. Instead, they sparked the Tea Party movement, its supporters convinced that government spending could soon send the nation off a fiscal cliff. Gardner was also concerned about that.

"From city hall meetings to coffee shops and neighborhoods, all I hear are concerns about overspending and government growth," he told Up News Info in the fall of 2010.

Jason Bane, a Democratic consultant, played Gardner in mock debates to help Markey prepare for the Yuma Republican, who was a state legislator at the time.

"If the question were:" What is your favorite color? "I would say," Well, look, Betsy Markey voted for the stimulus bill and you can't wait for a recession. That was all she did. In fact, that's what she would do, "Bane recalls of preparing for the debate.

"He played pretty well in the district," he said of Gardner's anti-stimulus stance.

There were two massive stimulus bills in the late 2000s: the 2008 bank bailout, before Markey took office, and a stimulus package in 2009, for which he voted. Markey is now Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. She did not respond to an interview request on Monday.

Today, few Republicans in Congress share the same revulsion at massive government stimulus packages that almost all Republicans had a decade ago. One of the few who opposed last week's bill is Rep. Ken Buck, a Windsor Republican who represents the same Eastern Plains congressional district that Markey and Gardner once did.

"One thing that should be of concern to all Americans is that we now have $ 1 trillion of deficit spending added to our national debt each year," Buck said in an interview with The Post earlier this month. That number does not include the $ 2.2 billion that Congress and the President approved last week.

"We are going to become insolvent as a country, and then we will have a serious problem trying to deal with problems like this." We have to be more responsible in this conversation, "said Buck, who is also chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.