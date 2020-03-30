Coronavirus: Warrington CEO Fitzpatrick warns that the Super League & # 39; is on the razor's edge & # 39; | Rugby League News

%MINIFYHTML12ca66e55146b7e00d8c7b7ad45fa18311% %MINIFYHTML12ca66e55146b7e00d8c7b7ad45fa18312%









Warrington Wolves Chief Executive Karl Fitzpatrick says the club must perform a 'lean operation' amid the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic

Karl Fitzpatrick warned of the precarious financial situation of the 12 clubs in the Super League as the suspension of the season continues.

The 2020 season of the rugby league was suspended at all levels from March 16 initially to April 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak, but last week a joint statement from the Super League and the RFL confirmed that the shutdown will continue for a indefinite period.

Speaking to Sky Sports NewsWarrington Wolves CEO Fitzpatrick believes his club is better placed than others to deal with the strike, but admitted they also feel the pressure without game days or other forms of income.

"It's hard to say at this stage," said Fitzpatrick. "All I can say is that the game is on the razor's edge right now."

"All of our revenue streams have been turned off overnight and the clubs are in a very worrying position."

"We are in a slightly stronger position than other clubs, however we are also not immune to financial uncertainty and we are talking about weeks, if not months."

"In the short term, we need to run a lean operation and it is probably worth saying that there is not a lot of fat in rugby league clubs."

RFL Chief Executive Ralph Rimmer is communicating with the government about possible support measures for rugby league clubs as they wait to see when they can play again.

Players also have to follow their own training plans at home, while the option to play behind closed doors if the situation allows has not been ruled out.

"At this stage, nothing is off the table," Fitzpatrick said. "If that means starting games and fulfilling certain contracts, we may have to do it and the players need to be ready, so right now we can't rule anything out."

"Players are at home right now following government guidelines and the problem is uncertainty and the unknown.

"Everyone has been given home programs and a nutrition plan, and the point is that when the games start again, we cannot afford to have a mini preseason. We need to go straight to that and we need that current income coming in from righ now ".