Coronavirus updates: the latest COVID-19 headlines from March 30, 2020 – Up News Info

Matilda Coleman
<pre><pre>Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH confirms the third suspected case of COVID-19, patient in critical condition - WCCO
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Over the weekend, Governor Tim Walz's stay-at-home order went into effect, marking the start of a two-week period in which Minnesotans have been ordered to remain in their home, except for essential activities. On Monday, students in the state had to return to school, but not to the classroom, to learn at a distance. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases (COVID-19) in the United States. USA It has exceeded 140,000.

Here are the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak:

