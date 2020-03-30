Coronavirus: Trump returns to attack mode against critics | USA News

%MINIFYHTMLbdd4705a24f0fe9487d92d35c4133ab111% %MINIFYHTMLbdd4705a24f0fe9487d92d35c4133ab112%

Just out of a weekend during which he bragged about the television ratings of his daily coronavirus briefings, United States President Donald Trump returned to attack mode Monday and criticized anyone who suggested his administration it had been delayed in response to the crisis.

In a nearly hour-long interview on his favorite morning television show, Fox & Friends on the Fox News Channel, the president reserved his harshest criticism of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom he referred to as a "sick puppy,quot; after criticizing the president over the weekend.

In an interview on CNN Sunday, Pelosi said the administration's early hesitation to tackle the virus head-on is having "deadly,quot; consequences across the country.

"His denial at first was deadly," said Pelosi.

"His delay in getting the equipment … where it is needed is deadly," he added. "As the president plays, people are dying."

On Monday, Trump angrily shoved Pelosi and called his comments "a horrible statement."

"She is a sick puppy in my opinion," he added. "There is something wrong with the woman."

Trump accused the top Democrat of being "controlled by the radical left,quot; because he directed impeachment efforts against him in late 2019 and early 2020. Then, inexplicably, he threatened a federal takeover of Pelosi's home district in San Francisco. , California.

"The federal government, we can get involved and take control of that area and clean it up," Trump said, without saying how exactly he would do that. "It is a disaster, it is so bad, and yet she will sit there and complain. All she did was focus on the prosecution. She did not focus on anything to do with pandemics. She focused on the prosecution and lost. And she looked like a fool. "

The mounting attacks are seen as evidence that Trump is beginning to see the pandemic and its economic fallout as a political issue that could linger in the campaign season for the November general election. The president's approval ratings have risen in recent days to their highest point yet in his presidency, but those of others, including state governors, have increased much more dramatically.

There isn't a ton of data for individual states, but here is a change in net job approval ratings for some governments + Trump. Whitmer (MI): +30

Cooper (NC): +31

Cuomo (NY): +55

Trump (USA): +5 (MRG Surveys for Whitmer, PPP for Cooper, Siena for Cuomo; for initial MI / NC survey in 2019) – Will Jordan (@williamjordann) March 30, 2020

Three polls released over the weekend show the president following his alleged Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in a head-to-head race in November, but only in some cases. Polls suggest Trump is getting high marks in some circles for his handling of the crisis at the moment, but that support may be fleeting and not translate into votes to re-elect him in November.

Recent polls in the United States reflect what is happening in other parts of the world affected by the outbreak, albeit with much smaller margins in the case of Trump, suggesting that people are rallying around their leaders in a moment of crisis. In France, President Emmanuel Macron's approval increased by 13 percent and in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently in quarantine, has seen his job approval almost double to your favor. Even in Italy, among the worst-affected countries, the government approval rating has skyrocketed from negative net approval to over 70 percent.

Over the weekend, Trump filled his Twitter feed with criticism of the media's coverage of the crisis, applauding the federal response thus far and bragging about audience numbers for his daily briefings on the coronavirus. the White House.

Because the "Ratings,quot; of my News Conferences, etc. are very high, "Bachelor's Final, Monday Night Football type numbers," according to @New York City Times, Lamestream Media is going crazy. "Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him." said a madman. See you at 5:00 p.m.! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

In a Monday interview, Trump claimed that media reports on state and local leaders who were unhappy with the federal response, voiced by Republican and Democratic leaders in recent days in multiple television interviews, were not true. He also took credit for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for his handling of the pandemic in New York City.

"One of the reasons his numbers are high to handle it is because of the federal government," Trump told Fox & Friends presenter Steve Doocy. "Because we give him boats, and we give him fans, and we give him all the things that we are giving him, Steve. We are giving him four hospitals and four medical centers and all the things that we have done.

"One of the reasons he is successful is because we have helped him make it successful," added Trump.

For his part, Cuomo, who appeared on MSNBC Monday morning, pleaded with the president not to politicize the crisis and warned that cities across the country will soon see the increase in cases that have affected New York City. , currently the world's epicenter sprout.

"My request is, and forgive me if I'm a little emotional, but I'm living with it 24 hours a day and watching people die around me," Cuomo said. "Science people, government professionals have to stand up and look the president in the eye and say this is not a political exercise. It is not about press relations. It is not optical. The tsunami is coming. We know yes. "