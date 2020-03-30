Coronavirus: Stephon Marbury ranks 10 million masks for New York | NBA News

Former Knicks guard and New York native Stephon Marbury has lined up 10 million N95 masks to be delivered from the place he currently calls his home, China, to his home state, to help medical personnel fight the coronavirus. .

But, according to a story from Sunday in the New York PostMarbury claims that bringing the masks to New York has been anything but easy.

Marbury played 13 seasons in the NBA before becoming a legend in the Chinese Basketball Association. He told the Post that he reached an agreement with a supplier in China to deliver 10 million masks to New York State at $ 2.75 each, nearly $ 5 less than Gov. Andrew Cuomo claims vendors have been citing the state.

"At the end of the day, I'm from Brooklyn," Marbury told the Send while on the phone from his home in Beijing, where he is head coach of the Royal Fighters at CBA. "This is something close and dear to my heart about being able to help New York."

Marbury contacted Eric Adams, president of the Brooklyn district, to connect with Cuomo and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio with a plan to deliver two million masks per week over a five-week period.

But, according to the Post, a series of communication errors have prevented the two sides, Marbury's suppliers and New York officials, from making direct contact.

A representative from the Adams office told the Post that Borough Hall is open to working with the mayor's office "and wants to do whatever it takes to bring these masks to our hospitals and first responders."

Marbury, 43, attended Lincoln High School in Brooklyn before spending a season at Georgia Tech. Minnesota selected him No. 4 overall in the 1996 Draft. He played with five teams in his NBA career, though his five seasons and 287 games played with the Knicks are the most that happened with any team.

He averaged 18.2 points and 7.0 assists with New York.

