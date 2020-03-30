Coronavirus: Scarlets turn stadium into 500-bed NHS hospital | Rugby Union News

"Our goal is to be close to being operational in a couple of weeks," says Scarlets Rugby General Manager Jon Daniels.





Parc and Scarlets will provide an additional 500 NHS beds when work is completed

Scarlets has begun work to convert her Llanelli home to an NHS hospital, providing 500 additional beds to help her cope with the coronavirus crisis.

Parc and Scarlets is expected to open as a temporary medical center in a fortnight after work began converting the site on Monday.

The Carmarthenshire County Council is working to install hundreds of additional beds in case the NHS requires them in the coming weeks.

Cardiff Municipal Stadium will also be transformed into a 2,000-bed hospital, reflecting efforts in other parts of the UK, including the three & # 39; Nightingale Hospitals & # 39; advertised in London, Birmingham and Manchester.

"Things have progressed very quickly and our goal is to be close to being operational in a couple of weeks," said Scarlets rugby general manager Jon Daniels. "It is a great task and a great challenge, but everyone is moving in the same direction.

"It is a contingency plan; as with everything related to the coronavirus, no one knows how long it will last and how bad it can be."

"Much depends on how vigilant we are following the guidelines issued by the government and the NHS in terms of isolating and distancing ourselves socially.

"The better we follow those guidelines, hopefully there will be less need for facilities like this."