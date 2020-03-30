Coronavirus: Philippines' health system struggles as cases increase | News

While the Philippines reports more than 1,400 cases of coronavirus due to the pandemic that swept the world, medical personnel say frontline workers have died due to a lack of protective clothing.

The health department says it is doing its best to supply equipment, even when it has difficulty coping with the growing number of infected patients.

%MINIFYHTML7c6629df836dc78b56ad0f19f0e9232511% %MINIFYHTML7c6629df836dc78b56ad0f19f0e9232512%

Al Jazeera's Barnaby Lo reports from Manila.