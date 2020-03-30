Coronavirus outbreak is part of the climate change emergency | Coronavirus pandemic

The speed and scope of the coronavirus outbreak have taken world governments by surprise and left the stock market reeling. Since the virus first appeared in China's Hubei province, it has infected more than 700,000 people and killed more than 33,000 worldwide in less than six months.

The interconnectedness of our globalized world facilitated the spread of COVID-19. The disruption that this continues to cause has made evident the social dependence of global production systems.

The pandemic has forced governments into a difficult balancing act between guaranteeing public safety and well-being and maintaining profit margins and growth targets. Ultimately, the prospect of large numbers of deaths and the collapse of health systems have forced countries to put millions of people locked up.

These radical and unprecedented measures taken by the government and international institutions cannot but cause some of us to wonder about another global emergency that needs urgent action: climate change.

The two emergencies are, in fact, quite similar. Both have their roots in the current economic model of the world, that of the search for infinite growth at the expense of the environment on which our survival depends, and both are deadly and harmful.

In fact, it can be argued that the pandemic is part of climate change, and therefore our response should not be limited to containing the spread of the virus. What we thought was "normal,quot; before the pandemic was already a crisis, so returning to it may not be an option.

The common roots of COVID-19 and climate change.

Despite persistent denial of climate in some political circles, it is clear by now to most around the world that climate change is occurring as a result of human activity, that is, industrial production.

To continue producing, and to be able to declare that their economy is growing, humans are harvesting the planet's natural resources (water, fossil fuels, wood, earth, mineral, etc.) and connecting them to an industrial cycle that generates various consumables (automobiles, clothing, furniture, telephones, processed foods, etc.) and a lot of waste.

This process depletes the natural ability of the environment to balance and interrupts ecological cycles (for example, deforestation leads to less CO2 uptake by forests), while at the same time adding a large amount of waste (by example, CO2 from fossil fuels burned). ) This, in turn, is leading to changes in our planet's climate.

This same process is also responsible for COVID-19 and other outbreaks. The need for more natural resources has forced humans to invade various natural habitats and expose themselves to unknown pathogens.

At the same time, the growth of mass food production has created large-scale farms, where large numbers of livestock and poultry are packaged in mega-neighborhoods. As the socialist biologist Rob Wallace argues in his book Big Farms Make Big Flu, this has created the perfect environment for mutation and the appearance of new diseases such as hepatitis E, Nipah virus, Q fever and others.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA Dear that three out of four new infectious diseases come from human-animal contact. Outbreaks of Ebola and other coronaviruses like MERSFor example, they were caused by a jump from animal to human in disturbed natural habitats.

In the case of COVID-19, the virus is suspected of being transmitted to humans in a "wet market,quot; in Wuhan City, where wildlife was being sold.

Large-scale breeding of wild animals, including pangolins, civet cats, foxes, wild geese, and wild boars, among many others is a $ 74 billion industry in China and has been seen as a scheme to get rich quickly by its rural population.

The origin of the virus makes it a perfect example of how the way capitalism commodifies life for profit can directly endanger human life. In this sense, the ongoing pandemic is the product of rampant capitalist production and consumption patterns and is largely a part of the damaging environmental changes it is causing.

The fact of not containing it is also due to the capitalist impulse of the global economy. In the United States, some have reclaimed that the loss of profits due to the freezing of economic activity is not worth closing the country for more than 15 days.

The World Bank Group has also recently set that structural adjustment reforms should be implemented to recover from COVID-19, including loan requirements linked to the elimination of "excessive regulations, subsidies, licensing regimes, trade protection … to foster markets, options and growth prospects more fast. "

Duplicating neoliberal policies that encourage uncontrolled abuse of resources would be a catastrophic prospect in a post-COVID-19 world. The suspension of environmental laws and regulations in the USA. USA It is already a terrifying sign of what it means to return to normal for the establishment.

Climate change is happening

Although both COVID-19 and climate change are rooted in the same abusive economic behavior and both have been shown to be deadly to humans, governments have seen them as separate and unconnected phenomena and have therefore responded quite differently to them.

The vast majority of countries in the world, albeit with varying degrees of delay, have taken strict measures to curb the movement and gathering of people to contain the virus, even at the expense of economic growth.

The same has not happened with climate change. Current measures of climate change have paid little attention to the scale and progression of the environmental changes we are experiencing. Climate change does not follow four-year electoral cycles or five-year economic plans. It does not expect the sustainable development goals for 2030 or 2050.

Various aspects of climate change progress at different speeds and in different places, and while for some of us these changes may not be obvious or palpable, they are happening. There are also certain thresholds that, if crossed, will make the change irreversible, be it in the concentration of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere, the loss of insect populations or the fusion of permafrost.

And while we don't receive daily updates on the number of deaths caused by climate change, as we do with COVID-19, it is far more deadly than the virus.

3C and 4C global warming above pre-industrial levels could easily lead to a series of catastrophic results. It could seriously affect our ability to produce food by decreasing soil fertility, intensifying droughts, causing coastal flooding, increasing the loss of pollinators, etc. It could also cause severe heat waves worldwide, which have already proven increasingly deadly in terms of high temperatures and the forest fires causing, as well as more extreme weather events such as hurricanes.

Pursuing the UN Sustainable Development Goals, carbon offset schemes, incremental eco-efficiencies, vegan diets for the wealthy, and other similar tactics will not stop climate change because they do not discourage mass production and industrial consumption but simply change their emphasis. Such approaches will never work because they do not involve the necessary radical change in our high-powered lives that is required to force us to slow down and reduce our emissions.

The rapid response to COVID-19 worldwide illustrates the remarkable ability of society to put the emergency brake on "business as usual,quot; simply by acting in the moment. It shows that we can take radical steps if we want.

Blockades worldwide have already resulted in a significant drop in greenhouse gas and pollutant emissions. In China, for example, the blockade caused carbon dioxide release by at least 25 percent and nitrogen dioxide by 37 percent.

Taking action

However, this temporary decrease in greenhouse gases should not be cause for celebration. The fact is, as a result of the blockades, millions of people have already lost their jobs and billions are likely to struggle amid the economic downturn that is causing the outbreak.

While some have called for climate change to be as drastic as that undertaken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it should not be. We need a just climate transition that ensures the protection of the poor and most vulnerable and that is integrated into our response to a pandemic. This would not only reverse the climate disaster we already live in, but would also minimize the risk of new pandemics like the current one.

The just climate transition should involve economic reforms to introduce a "planned decrease,quot; that puts people's well-being above profit margins. The first step toward that is to ensure that stimulus packages announced by governments around the world are not wasted in bailing out corporations.

We must avoid at all costs a situation in which unscrupulous large companies and state actors are allowed to reign freely to reinforce dire global inequality while the rest of civil society is quarantined in their country.

We should demand that government funds be allocated to decentralized renewable energy production to begin implementing the green New Deal and create significant new jobs in the environment.COVID-19 economic crisis. At the same time, we must guarantee the provision of universal health care and free education, the extension of social protection for all vulnerable populations and the prioritization of affordable housing.

The current response to COVID-19 could help introduce some of these changes. It could get us used to lifestyles and work patterns that minimize consumption. It could encourage us to travel and travel less, reduce domestic waste, have shorter work weeks, and become more dependent on local supply chains – that is, actions that do not harm the livelihoods of the working classes, but change activity economic from a globalized to a more localized one. model.

Obviously, the conditions surrounding COVID-19 are not ideal, but rapid and urgent actions in response to the virus and inspiring examples of mutual aid also illustrate that society is more than capable of acting collectively in the face of serious danger to the set of humanity.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.