Coronavirus outbreak at Marine Corps training camp infects recruits and personnel

A coronavirus outbreak has infected dozens of marine recruits and staff members at the service's east coast recruit training center, prompting the suspension of additional arrivals for the foreseeable future, defense officials said Monday.

The cases on Parris Island, South Carolina, emerged after a "wave of evidence,quot; over the weekend, said a defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. One official said there are at least 20 positive cases, and another said that there are believed to be a few dozen but fewer than 50.

The outbreak could mark the largest in the Defense Department so far. Defense authorities said dozens of sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for the virus during its deployment to the Pacific, forcing a stop last week to receive treatment in Guam.

The Marine Corps acknowledged the suspension of new recruits that arrived on Parris Island on Monday, but did not detail how many cases arose after a Pentagon decision last week not to provide specific information on individual and unit coronavirus cases.

Marine authorities said in a statement that the service is taking steps to "protect their recruits, recruit training personnel, their families and the communities where they live and serve by temporarily suspending the shipment of new recruits,quot; to Parris Island.

"Preserving our Marines, recruits and their families is the top priority for the recruitment of the Marine Corps during this national emergency," said Gen. David Berger, commander of the service, in a written statement. "With that in mind, we have paused this week's shipment of new recruits to Parris Island and will review our overall shipping plan to ensure that we can meet the needs of the nation while protecting its next generation of Marines."

The service wants to better understand how far the virus has spread before accepting more recruits, one of the defense officials said. Recruits who have already started training and are not believed to have been exposed to the virus will be able to continue and graduate.

But it is not yet clear what additional steps may be necessary, the official added.

"This is a fluid situation right now, and there are many ongoing discussions about what could happen in the future when it comes to the ability of the United States to defend itself," the official said.

The cases were found when the service went on to require new recruits to be quarantined for 14 days before training to prevent the spread of the virus. The Navy has taken similar steps at its listed training center in Great Lakes, Illinois.

Senior military officials discussed proactively halting training for new recruits this month. Some senior Navy and Army officials recommended doing so, according to a Navy plan obtained by The Washington Post.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff discussed the issue on March 16 and decided to continue training recruits due to concerns about how a strike could adversely affect the military, said Jonathan Rath Hoffman, Pentagon spokesman.

The problem, Hoffman said then, will be continually evaluated.

Parris Island trains all enlisted women who join the service and all men in the eastern half of the country. Men from the western half train at a similar facility in San Diego.

A San Diego Navy spokesman, Capt. Martin Harris, said the service continues to receive new recruits there, but the number has been reduced to ensure there is enough space to allow for social distancing and adequate personnel to evaluate and assess them. safe way.

"This is a dynamic situation that continues to evolve," said Harris.

Harris said plans to send additional recruits could be adjusted on a case-by-case basis, and that "discretion,quot; will apply to current and future plans.

As of Monday morning, 569 service members, 220 civilian Defense Department employees, 190 family members and 64 contractors had tested positive for the virus, the Pentagon said. A family member and a civilian employee had died.

