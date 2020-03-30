Coronavirus: Neymar denies mocking social distancing rules | Football news

%MINIFYHTML7f2d77c0362090a12e7d02fe2b2cb2f511% %MINIFYHTML7f2d77c0362090a12e7d02fe2b2cb2f512%





%MINIFYHTML7f2d77c0362090a12e7d02fe2b2cb2f513% %MINIFYHTML7f2d77c0362090a12e7d02fe2b2cb2f514% Neymar has posted photos of him training at home in a bid to stay fit.

%MINIFYHTML7f2d77c0362090a12e7d02fe2b2cb2f515% %MINIFYHTML7f2d77c0362090a12e7d02fe2b2cb2f516%

Neymar has denied the rules of social distancing that are mocked after his return to his native Brazil.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker, 28, posted photos on Instagram that showed him basking in the sun and playing volleyball with a group of friends.

Neymar said in a statement that the people in the photos had traveled with him from Paris on a private plane and were in quarantine with him.

"The photograph … shows Neymar together with people who are in quarantine with him, people who traveled with him from Paris to Brazil," his spokesman said in a statement released by the Globo media group in Brazil.

"Neymar invited those people to spend the 14 days in quarantine before joining their respective families."

The statement added that the only visit he received was from his son Davi Lucca and the striker avoided meeting other family members, including his mother, grandmother and sister.

"The house where the player is serving quarantine is completely isolated and allows him peace and serenity to continue training," he added.

"Neymar continues to do his daily training, to prevent injuries and maintain his physical condition, with his coach Ricardo Rosa. (He is) waiting for the end of this sad moment for humanity and the return to work that will follow."