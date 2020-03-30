Coronavirus: Marcus Smart announces that it has been released | NBA News

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been released from the coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Corona Free from two days ago. Authorized by the Department of Mass Health.

Thank you for everyone's thoughts and prayers and I am doing the same for all who have been affected by this. Stay safe and together, separate!

Lots of love! – marcus smart (@ smart_MS3) March 30, 2020

Smart joins Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of Utah and reportedly Christian Wood of Detroit in good health after contracting the disease.

Smart reportedly had few or no symptoms after testing positive for several weeks, with Celtics coach Brad Stevens saying ESPN his player was "fine,quot; earlier this week.

As for Stevens, he is spending his time in the same way as many around the world.

"I try and do everything we are asked to do," he said. "We went out and went for a walk … But, my thoughts go out to everyone who really faces this. And it is that you feel so bad."

Stevens spends his days trying to stay connected to both his family and the Celtics' family as best he can.

He and his wife, Tracy, organized a PowerPoint presentation for their 14-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter to help explain the extent of the pandemic both in New England and around the world.

He's also been jumping on video conferences with his players and coaches, though he said they've been light on basketball and heavy just to make sure everyone stays safe.

"We are like the rest of the world, you know that basketball is lagging behind," he said.

Stevens said the day Gobert's positive test was made public "will be something I think we all remember."

As a precaution, the Celtics players and staff were also evaluated, but all of those tests came back negative.

"Obviously, the days after we entered this kind of new world," Stevens said. "I think every time you turn on the television, more comes home."

While Stevens doesn't think it's appropriate at the moment to "be playing basketball,quot; with his players, they are doing some work during their downtime.

All players have received exercise bikes and a personal set of weights that they can use to do volunteer workouts at home. Stevens is also getting part of the postseason film studio that he wouldn't normally complete until after the season ended now.

"It helps us mark what we need to do if we can resume play and what we should focus on when we get back to practice," he said. "It would be a unique situation to be outside while we have time to acclimatize and recondition ourselves. But you already have a system with those 15 guys."

For now, Stevens said he is focusing on keeping himself busy rather than trying to predict when he could dive back into basketball full time.

"I think there is a lot to determine," he said. "And I think you can't determine any of that until you have a timeline. And it's almost impossible to get a timeline right now."

