Coronavirus: July evidence from Ireland in Australia in doubt | Rugby Union News

Scheduled summer games are likely to be affected when Rugby Australia tries to retain four teams: Brumbies, Rebels, Reds and Waratahs, in Super Rugby.





Ireland had planned to play two games in Australia in July

Ireland's two-test series in Australia, scheduled for July, is in doubt as the country faces the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Rugby Australia Executive Director Raelene Castle outlined several steps the governing body is taking in response to the situation, which has affected all sports worldwide.

RA said it could not guarantee that Australia would retain four teams in the Super Rugby competition in the long term, an issue that would impact the planned summer games against Ireland.

Super Rugby, which involves teams from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, was suspended earlier this month after the competition became unsustainable due to flight restrictions and border controls meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

"Right now, we have contracts to deliver a Super Rugby structure with four Super Rugby teams and that is the model we will be working for," Castle told reporters in a conference call Monday after the organ's annual general meeting. rector. .

"But it would be crazy for us not to think of other scenarios that could be implemented."

Castle said the fact that it is unlikely that Australia can host Ireland and play Fiji during the international window would deal a further blow to the administration's finances.

He added that he had taken a 50 percent cut to his RA salary and that the rest of the RA executive team was cutting 30 percent to cut administration costs.