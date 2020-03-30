Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

Signs that containment is working in Seattle

Washington state had the country's first case of coronavirus, the first death and the first full-blown outbreak. He was also one of the first to ask for social distancing and tell people to stay home, and that will soon place him among the first to start turning the corner.

Deaths in the state continue to rise, but more slowly than in other states. And the hospital system, which had been preparing for a critical shortage of equipment, has so far avoided being overwhelmed.

Perhaps the most encouraging evidence comes from Seattle, which has seen a significant drop in its infection rate. In early March, infected people were spreading the virus to an additional 2.7 people on average. The figure now appears to have dropped to 1.4.

"This is great news and a great trend," said Mike Baker, our head of the Seattle office. But there is a caveat, he said: "They really need to get that number below 1 for active infections to really start to decrease."

Intriguing data Kinsa, a medical technology firm, appears to show a rapid drop in the number of people with fever, which can be a telltale symptom of most coronavirus infections, in places that have issued orders to stay home, closings of restaurants and other strict measures.

The data comes from the company's more than one million Internet-connected thermometers in use across the country. For example, there were noticeably fewer fevers in Manhattan after schools and bars closed.

"It seems like a way to show that social distancing works," said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert in preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "But it does show that it takes the most restrictive measures to make a real difference."