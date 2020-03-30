Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
About three out of four Americans are, or will soon be, under instructions to stay indoors.
The Tokyo Olympics have been rescheduled for July 2021.
Retailers such as Macy & # 39; s, Gap and L Brands said most of their hundreds of thousands of employees would soon be laid off.
No easing in the US USA For at least another month
April may be the cruellest month for Americans in the coronavirus outbreak. With the count of cases, the new hot spots on fire, and the worst-hit hospitals, health experts persuaded President Trump over the weekend to forget any hope of reopening the country for Easter.
Trump grimly announced that federal guidelines that require most Americans to avoid nonessential travel, going to work, eating in bars and restaurants, or meeting in groups of more than 10 would run until at least April 30, and possibly plus.
"During this period, it is very important that everyone strictly follow the guidelines," Trump told reporters on Sunday. His hope now, he said in a televised interview, was that the daily count of new cases in the United States could peak in April.
Many states, counties, and cities have already gone beyond federal guidelines, imposing mandatory stay-at-home orders, business closings, and other restrictions. New rules will take effect Monday in Virginia, Kansas, Maryland and North Carolina; About three-quarters of Americans are now covered by state or local orders.
Starting Monday afternoon, At least 156,391 people across the country have tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a New York Times database, and at least 2,897 deaths are related to it.
Both figures continue to rise rapidly. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease expert in the United States, said Monday that the country was just beginning to experience the true scale of the pandemic. Before it was over, he said, "I wouldn't be surprised if we saw more than 100,000 deaths."
Signs that containment is working in Seattle
Washington state had the country's first case of coronavirus, the first death and the first full-blown outbreak. He was also one of the first to ask for social distancing and tell people to stay home, and that will soon place him among the first to start turning the corner.
Deaths in the state continue to rise, but more slowly than in other states. And the hospital system, which had been preparing for a critical shortage of equipment, has so far avoided being overwhelmed.
Perhaps the most encouraging evidence comes from Seattle, which has seen a significant drop in its infection rate. In early March, infected people were spreading the virus to an additional 2.7 people on average. The figure now appears to have dropped to 1.4.
"This is great news and a great trend," said Mike Baker, our head of the Seattle office. But there is a caveat, he said: "They really need to get that number below 1 for active infections to really start to decrease."
Intriguing data Kinsa, a medical technology firm, appears to show a rapid drop in the number of people with fever, which can be a telltale symptom of most coronavirus infections, in places that have issued orders to stay home, closings of restaurants and other strict measures.
The data comes from the company's more than one million Internet-connected thermometers in use across the country. For example, there were noticeably fewer fevers in Manhattan after schools and bars closed.
"It seems like a way to show that social distancing works," said Dr. William Schaffner, an expert in preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "But it does show that it takes the most restrictive measures to make a real difference."
Some countries resist drastic action.
While most of Europe is effectively blocked, some nations have tried to contain outbreaks without closing their economies or closing the world. They are beginning to feel the consequences.
In Russia, the Kremlin and state media had said for weeks that the virus could be controlled without the kind of extreme restrictions imposed in Italy or Spain. But the country's case count is increasing rapidly.
President Vladimir Putin has largely concealed himself from the crisis, but the Mayor of Moscow and other local officials have begun to act on their own, issuing stay-at-home orders that started Monday. And the country now says it will close all of its land borders, not just the border with China, which closed in January.
Sweden has taken a much more lax approach than its neighbors, and much of public life continues as usual. The country's borders, restaurants, elementary schools, and ski slopes remain open.
The Swedish prime minister has called for a "controlled spread,quot; of the virus and appealed to the public's sense of collective responsibility to contain it.
"This is how we work in Sweden," said Anders Tegnell, Sweden's state epidemiologist. "Our entire system for communicable disease control is based on voluntary action."
But the country's infection curve is rising sharply, and some Swedes wonder if the government risks lives unnecessarily.
A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship, the Comfort, docked in Manhattan on Monday morning. It will take on patients who don't have the coronavirus, freeing up beds in the city's overcrowded hospitals.
With relief comes a great risk: The virus is known to spread easily on ships, and Navy officials know that a positive case could turn the Comfort into a floating Petri dish.
Hot spots
-
Thirty-five people with the coronavirus have died in Detroit In less than two weeks, the virus could pose a particular challenge to the city, where many residents live in poverty.
-
New Jersey it has the second highest number of cases in the US. USA, after New York. The governor announced 3,347 new positive cases on Monday, bringing the total to 16,636. There have been 198 deaths.
-
Officers in Spain He called for a national period of "hibernation,quot;, imposing new strict limits on movement that will last until at least April 9. Spain reported more than 812 new deaths on Monday.
-
More than 4,000 uniformed members of NYPolice department They were sick last week, almost 11 percent off the force. At least 442 officers and 70 civilian employees have tested positive for the virus.
-
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, who had been quarantined after possible exposure through an assistant, tested negative.
-
Some experts have expressed concern that China He might have underestimated the extent of his outbreak and the number of deaths. The country's count of approximately 82,000 confirmed cases does not include people who test positive but show no symptoms.
What you can do
Buy food safely: Arrive early, when the store is probably cleanest and best-stocked, and aim to pick up the value of a week on a single trip. Bring disinfectant and wipes to clean the car, the car handles, and your hands.
Keep calm and transmit: If you need a break, but not a long one, we've rounded up a dozen movies worth watching on Netflix that are less than 90 minutes long.
"Wash, wash, wash, wash your washes!" Sesame Street has updated Elmo's classic toothbrush song "Brushy Brush,quot; to show young viewers how long to wash their hands, which is still the best precaution against infection.
Spice up your work-at-home lunch: Try one of our 30 recipes for easy and hearty mid-day meals, ranging from fried rice to roasted tomato and white bean stew.
What else are we following?
-
You'll find a steady stream of human stories about the coronavirus pandemic on our Lives blog, which includes a boom in pet adoptions and students who want to abolish the ratings.
-
How did a rural county in southwest Georgia become one of the most intense virus clusters in the country? Ellen Barry writes that the explosion started at a busy funeral.
-
Celebrities are also trapped at home and post lots of selfie videos. But instead of inspiring her fans, her commonplaces and luxurious surroundings are simply making people nervous, our overall review Amanda Hess writes.
-
Many restaurants were already planning a future when delivery would represent a considerable part of their business. They just didn't expect it to come this fast.
-
After the SARS epidemic in 2002, China created a system for reporting infectious diseases that was to prevent political meddling. But when the coronavirus arose, it didn't work.
-
Many people are filling newspaper pages with their life experiences during a pandemic. Here are some quarantine magazines from around the world.
-
If people take warnings of social alienation seriously it has become another front in America's partisan culture war, writes McKay Coppins in The Atlantic.
-
The panic purchase is causing a shortage of essential baby items, including diapers and formula, and that has left some American families struggling.
-
To savor the sweet harmony, try this video of students in Rome singing the Crosby, Stills and Nash song "Helplessly Hoping,quot; a cappella from their homes.
What are you doing
My daughter lives abroad in London and I am in New York. Since we are both in some form of "shelter-in-place,quot;, we cook together through FaceTime on Sundays. Based on what we can find in our shelf-less stores, we choose a NYT recipe and she enjoys a glass of wine, while I have my morning coffee. I hope to continue like this long after the virus disappears.
– Christine Urbano, Albany, N.Y.
Let us know how you are dealing with the outbreak. Send us a response here, and we can include it in a future newsletter.
