Coronavirus in Russia: Putin vanishes from sight as a country of support for the pandemic

MOSCOW – Russia's chief propagandist was seconds from starting his program on state television, a two-and-a-half-hour flattery party celebrating President Vladimir V. Putin's cold response to the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's calm in contrast to the blockades and panic in Europe and the United States.

Then came an alarming update on the situation in Russia from the mayor of Moscow. Due to the accelerated spread of the virus, the mayor decreed on Sunday night that all residents of the capital would be prohibited from leaving their homes from Monday and will need special passes to move around the city.

For weeks, the Kremlin and its cheerleaders in the state media have insisted that, unlike Italy, Spain and, more recently, the United States, Russia could fight the virus without major interruptions.