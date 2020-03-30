Coronavirus in Russia: Putin vanishes from sight as a country of support for the pandemic

MOSCOW – Russia's chief propagandist was seconds from starting his program on state television, a two-and-a-half-hour flattery party celebrating President Vladimir V. Putin's cold response to the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's calm in contrast to the blockades and panic in Europe and the United States.
Then came an alarming update on the situation in Russia from the mayor of Moscow. Due to the accelerated spread of the virus, the mayor decreed on Sunday night that all residents of the capital would be prohibited from leaving their homes from Monday and will need special passes to move around the city.
For weeks, the Kremlin and its cheerleaders in the state media have insisted that, unlike Italy, Spain and, more recently, the United States, Russia could fight the virus without major interruptions.
But in recent days they have gotten to where much of the world has been for some time: forced to accept desperate measures to try to stem the outbreak.
However, in a country where all major events generally revolve around Mr. Putin, the President has been curiously absent or late.
On Monday he held a teleconference with Kremlin representatives in the regions, endorsed the mayor's closing decree Sergei Sobyanin as "justified and necessary,quot;, while presenting himself as the defender of the common Russians by ordering an offensive against speculation and increase Of the prices.
"Our country is a great family," said Putin. "But as they say," each family has its black sheep "."
Putin, said Ekaterina Schulmann, a political commentator and former member of the Kremlin human rights council, "wants to bring only good news, not bad news."
According to the official count, Russia has 1,836 confirmed cases, far less than the 143,000 in the United States and the nearly 100,000 in Italy, but an increase of five times more than a week ago. Only 10 Russians have died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
But the number of infections in the country has been growing rapidly, presenting proof for Mr. Putin's security status.
Of the 302 new cases across the country reported on Monday, the largest one-day increase to date, 212 were in Moscow, Russia's largest city. Russia has conducted over 260,000 tests, but this includes multiple test cases on the same person, greatly reducing head counts.
Locked up for much of last week on his estate outside Moscow, Mr. Putin let Sobyanin order the 13 million city residents to stay home. On Monday, St. Petersburg said it would follow Moscow's lead, and local officials in several other regions ordered residents not to leave, while Sobyanin promised "increasingly harsh measures,quot; to keep people inside.
When the snow returned to the capital, the police cordoned off parks in central Moscow, but did not stop the pedestrians. Traffic on the city's central ring road, although lighter than usual, was still heavy. There were no signs of panic, despite efforts to stoke it on social media, where anonymous false reports and videos of troops and armored vehicles advancing towards the capital to take control appeared.
At the moment, the restrictions in Moscow seem to have reassured the public rather than alarmed it. They also made dogs especially valuable possessions, as the only outdoor leisure activity allowed by Mr. Sobyanin's order is walking a pet within a 100-yard radius of their home.
Anna Ivanova, a 55-year-old economist who was walking down her side street in the city center, said she supported the closure and believed that Russia had the pandemic under control, as it does not know many people infected with the virus. virus.
Russian stubbornness, he added, meant that authorities had to introduce step-by-step controls for the public to obey them. "If we had to take drastic measures immediately, we would have the same kind of panic as in Italy," he said.
As is often the case in times of crisis, many Russians recalled that they had seen much worse things before.
The coronavirus, said Lyudmila Yevgenyevna, 64, is not as dangerous as World War II or the Siege of Leningrad. "Everything happens," he said. "Wars end, as do epidemics and quarantines." she said.
But others wondered if the virus really exists. "I don't believe in the coronavirus," said Larisa Ilyinichna, 60. "Our authorities need this for something."
The first crack in the Kremlin facade appeared last Wednesday, when Sobyanin publicly warned Putin that the actual number of sick people was "much higher,quot; than official numbers indicated. That, he said, was because many of those who returned from affected European countries had not yet been evaluated.
More troubling, an even small but growing portion of recent infections is the result of community transmission rather than people returning from abroad. A sudden spike in infections would likely overwhelm Russia's sprawling but often rickety state medical system.
The health service includes some exhibition facilities, including a new and modern infectious disease hospital in Moscow that Mr. Putin visited last Tuesday.
But much of this, particularly in more remote areas of the country, is fraught with shortages of money, medicine, and modern equipment.
The Moscow mayor's residence order is technically a "recommendation,quot; since the city government does not have the legal right to confine people to their homes.
But he suggested that at least some senior officials are taking the threat of the coronavirus seriously, rather than simply seeing it as something the state media can use to gloat in the tribulations of foreigners and promote Putin's image as the savior of a country. besieged.
Much of an iconic news show on Sunday, chaired by firebrand presenter Dmitri Kiselyov, focused on Mr. Putin's visit to the infectious disease hospital and how, displaying iron-clad courage he is said to have surprised Even to his close aides, the President went inside alone, without his bodyguards.
In a repeat of the action-man stunts that have been performed during his 20 years in power, Putin donned a canary yellow protective suit and gas mask.
To remind Russians of their president's practical style, Kiselyov showed images of Putin's previous exploits: flying in a fighter jet, descending into the sea in a submarine, and visiting front-line soldiers in Syria.
Putin, he said, "appears in person everywhere."
The question now, however, is whether Putin will also "appear,quot; and appropriate a coronavirus crisis that runs the risk of spiraling out of control, as he has in other countries. Doing so would jeopardize the image, carefully built over two decades and the basis of its widespread popularity.
Putin has so far left Mayor Sobyanin and newly appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to announce decisions that will only bother many Russians.
On Monday, Mishustin asked local authorities across the country to follow Moscow's example and order people to stay home. Kaliningrad, Russia's westernmost region alongside Poland, promptly said it would close on Tuesday.
Putin, always wary of associating himself with bad news, last week delivered a surprise television speech to the nation, warning that Russia "cannot isolate itself from the threat," but then announced a week-long paid vacation for the entire country.
This left the streets of Moscow and other cities crowded with people enjoying their free time. Later, the Kremlin had to clarify that the country was not receiving additional vacations, but was simply being asked to stay home.
Tatiana Stanovaya, a non-resident academic at the Carnegie Moscow Center, said Putin's public distancing from the health crisis fits in with what, since he annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, has been his view that the presidency is not so much a job as a sacred mission
"This is all related to his sense of having a personal mission," he said. "Why should you spend your sacred political capital on a virus?"
Anton Troianovski, Ivan Nechepurenko and Sophia Kishkovsky contributed to the reports.