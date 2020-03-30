Coronavirus in Minnesota: Volunteers Help Deliver Supplies to Those in Need in Twin Cities – Up News Info

The virus outbreak leaves a group of Minnesotans wondering how they could help their needy neighbors. His idea: use social media to unite those in need with those who are willing to help. This is how COVID-19 Delivery Twin Cities is helping to make connections in this moment of social distancing.

The group is the brainchild of Christopher Larson.

"Christopher's vision was to put people in need and connect them to people who will help meet their needs, and it's primarily delivery," said Laura Nilles, who calls herself a connector.

Nilles was brought in to take the seven-county metro area and divide it into 24 subgroups. From Rosemount to Roseville, from Isanti to Anoka County, more than 3,500 people have signed up to be a blessing to their neighbors.

Rebecca Backus is an administrator for one of those subgroups.

"It brings together a community, supports the needs of everyone in the community, and gives people a sense of purpose," Backus said.

Backus says that delivering to people who have compromised immune systems or who simply can't get out during this order to stay gives her and others a chance to do something to combat the spread of COVID-19.

She says she doesn't need social media to get help.

"Contact a neighbor or family members who have Facebook and social media can post on your behalf," he said.

Volunteers collect deliveries and run errands. No money is exchanged.

"We know that there are churches and food stands that give away free food, but that doesn't help people who can't go looking for free food," said Nilles.

People who have received help are grateful and send messages of thanks through social media for volunteers to see. The group hopes to add more administrator help to make sure every corner of the state is covered.