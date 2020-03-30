Coronavirus in Minnesota: the number of positive cases of COVID-19 increases to 576; Tenth reported death – Up News Info

State health officials announced Monday that the number of positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Minnesota increased to 576, from 503 on Sunday. One more person also died, bringing the total deaths to 10.

According to a map from the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the positive cases so far are on the Twin Cities subway. Hennepin County has only 190 positive cases.

Approximately 18,822 people have completed tests at the state Public Health Laboratory and outside labs, health officials say. Of these, 56 are currently hospitalized.

For most people, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Still, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

Health officials say those with questions about COVID-19 can call the Minnesota Department of Health hotline at 651-201-3920.