Coronavirus in Minnesota: Shortage of Personal Protective Equipment "Big Issue,quot; for Healthcare Workers – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – With Minnesota nurses and doctors on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19, there remains a concern to keep them safe.

Governor Tim Walz spoke about the need for more personal protective equipment, or PPE, for health workers at his daily press conference on Monday.

%MINIFYHTMLd01324802b98f622e046a9bb9f5a649711% %MINIFYHTMLd01324802b98f622e046a9bb9f5a649712%

"This shortage of PPE is a big problem, and governors across the country reiterate it," Walz said.

Even with Minnesota companies stepping forward to help, more is needed. Walz said the purpose of the "stay home,quot; order is to buy time for hospitals to get more PPE. He said there is enough today, but not for the future.

READ MORE: "The state is not just praying and waiting,quot;: Walz responds to critical care nurse

"The question is, will they have enough next week? Or, more importantly, will they have enough when the peak arrives? Walz said. "Right now, not yet."

Dr. Tim Sielaff, Medical Director of Allina Health, says that to protect healthcare workers and patients, they have reduced elective surgeries and clinic visits, and increased video visits to limit exposure.

"We are learning from everything that happened and is happening in Washington state, New York City and Houston, and across the country," Sielaff said.

The idea is to preserve face masks, gowns, and gloves for when they are needed most. It is a goal in which Minnesota's health systems collaborate.

"We are all uniting in the same direction and working toward the same goal of keeping Minnesotans as healthy as possible," Sielaff said.

Allina has identified hundreds of new beds to care for patients. But in addition to the EPP, they say they are also behind on the COVID-19 tests.

READ MORE: Nurse at Bethesda Hospital describes work at COVID-19 treatment facility