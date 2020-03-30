Coronavirus in Minnesota: schools, parents, students ready for distance education – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – From parents to school staff, emotions were often felt the night before the first day of school in late March.

John Marino is the father of an eighth grader at South View High School in Edina.

"We have a little anxiety in the house," Marino said.

Lindsey Bosch is the mother of three elementary school children from Clara City.

"I am really excited," Bosch said.

On Monday, March 30, Minnesota students and their teachers will begin distance learning. Earlier this month, Governor Tim Walz gave the order to temporarily close schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

For approximately two weeks, the students had what felt like an extended spring break. Although they will still be home, the class is about to begin.

Cory McIntyre, superintendent of Osseo Area Schools, says everyone is eager to connect again.

"We are creating new patterns, new routines," said McIntyre.

Your district and many others will depend on Schoology as their digital classroom, an online program where students will find and complete assignments. It also allows them to interact directly with their teachers via video and text.

"We are making sure that as many students as possible have access to technology (like Google Chromebooks), but for those who don't, we provide (lessons) in print. So we are delivering print materials for those who need it and their families, "said McIntyre.

Her three daughters have their own designated workspace at home, something other families have created to foster a school mindset and environment.

Bosch's kitchen table is now a giant desk for his three children. Nearby, he created a shelving area to keep his supplies and tasks organized.

"Instead of getting up in the morning and being in pajamas until 9 a.m., we will have to get up and start doing our school work," Bosch said.

Some of that will be online, while others will be traditional worksheets. She said she is still figuring out how her children's assignments will be sent.

Another concern for parents is not having a teacher present with students.

"I think that would be the biggest adjustment this week, he's really trying to understand communication … If you have questions about homework, how available are (the teachers)?" Marino said.

But he is grateful that the administrators at his son's school have communicated quickly with families.

"The principal has emailed us many times about each day, how the structure of the day will work, when teachers will be available for questions," he said. "We will only take it one day at a time."

From school work to the virtual classroom, all parties recognize that there is much to learn.

"It will take all of us in society to make this successful," McIntyre said.

If parents wonder how to help, Superintendent McIntyre said to try to create a consistent schedule or routine for your children. She added that parents should not hesitate to contact teachers or the school if they have problems.

Distance learning is scheduled to last at least until April 30.