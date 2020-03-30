Coronavirus in Minnesota: Love Your Melon switches to making cotton facial masks – Up News Info

A Minneapolis-based company is shifting gears to help with the shortage of medical masks.

Love Your Melon is known for its hats, with donations to help pediatric cancer patients. The company is now making cotton facial masks for adults and children in the fight against COVID-19.

“For the medical community, doctors and nurses must use FDA / CDC certified materials. But patients and families who literally have nothing to wear, these cotton masks can provide them with this first layer of protection, as well as comfort and safety, "said Zachary Quinn of Love Your Melon.

Once the company reaches its goal of making enough hospital masks, the plan is to open sales to the public. It would be a "buy one, give one," so if you buy a mask for yourself, someone else in a hospital will be given a need for it.

Love Your Melon hopes to make 50,000 skins in the next two weeks.