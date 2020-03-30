Coronavirus in Minnesota: Learning Curves Expected as Distance Learning Begins – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Distance learning begins in Minnesota schools on Monday with the expectation that it will continue until at least May 4.

Bloomington Public Schools officials have spent the past few weeks working around the clock to try to translate classroom lessons into the home.

%MINIFYHTML544d2f78d97271cccbfaa95f940f00df11% %MINIFYHTML544d2f78d97271cccbfaa95f940f00df12%

Students will receive assignments through a virtual platform, and teachers will help guide them through lesson plans, according to Bloomington Public Schools Executive Director of Learning and Teaching Andy Kubas. He said that teachers will have designated office hours to help students one-on-one.

Parents will have shared responsibility when possible. Kubas urges parents to be patient with the new learning experience, while addressing how the district created its lesson plans with certain challenges in mind.

Kubas said students will receive their assignments well in advance of the deadline to complete when their schedules allow. Every student at Bloomington has a tablet issued by the district. Other districts have said they will provide paper copies of homework for families who need it.