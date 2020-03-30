Coronavirus in Minnesota: distance learning poses challenges for students and parents – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – For the first day of online education in Minnesota, parents and students are learning lessons.

Christina Thomas has been learning at a distance for a week. Her son Ty is a fourth grade student at Friendship Elementary in Minneapolis.

"He's going tough but good at the same time," said Ty. "There was a technical problem when I was trying to turn in my homework."

The "glitch,quot; erased all his work, and he was forced to start again.

There have been other technical problems, on an even larger scale. Schoology and Seesaw, which districts across the country are using, kept some kids offline.

Roseville was one of many affected districts.

"Nearly a million children across the state started their online learning today, so they are probably expanding some of those systems. But we are confident we will work with them," said Josh Collins of the Roseville School District.

Kacie Korthals, a Woodbury mother of four, was one of the lucky ones when it comes to technology.

"My daughter started her kindergarten class this morning and Zoom called and sailed with no problems, it was good," she said.

However, his challenge is to juggle the schedule. "I have had to generalize a schedule for the kids saying that this time we are going to go to school, this time we are going to take a break and I am trying to align my work schedule as best I can," said Korthals.

Distance education will continue in Minnesota at least until May 4.