Coronavirus in Israel: cases skyrocket among ultra-Orthodox Jews

BNEI BRAK, Israel – Ultra-Orthodox Jews who do not comply with government instructions to contain the coronavirus are causing it to spread so quickly that Israeli officials are considering blocking entire communities to protect the general population.

The virus is multiplying in ultra-Orthodox communities four to eight times faster than in other parts of Israel.

In the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak, where 95 percent of residents are ultra-Orthodox, the number of confirmed cases nearly doubled in the past three days, from 267 on Friday to 508 on Monday. The total was almost that of Jerusalem, whose population is four times greater.

Although they represent only 12 percent of Israel's population, the ultra-Orthodox represent 40 to 60 percent of coronavirus patients in four major hospitals, hospital officials told the Israeli media. The true dimensions of the epidemic among the ultra-Orthodox can only be estimated because the tests are rare.