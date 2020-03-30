Coronavirus in Israel: cases skyrocket among ultra-Orthodox Jews

BNEI BRAK, Israel – Ultra-Orthodox Jews who do not comply with government instructions to contain the coronavirus are causing it to spread so quickly that Israeli officials are considering blocking entire communities to protect the general population.
The virus is multiplying in ultra-Orthodox communities four to eight times faster than in other parts of Israel.
In the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak, where 95 percent of residents are ultra-Orthodox, the number of confirmed cases nearly doubled in the past three days, from 267 on Friday to 508 on Monday. The total was almost that of Jerusalem, whose population is four times greater.
Although they represent only 12 percent of Israel's population, the ultra-Orthodox represent 40 to 60 percent of coronavirus patients in four major hospitals, hospital officials told the Israeli media. The true dimensions of the epidemic among the ultra-Orthodox can only be estimated because the tests are rare.
Experts attribute proliferation among ultra-Orthodox to overcrowding and large families, deep distrust of state authority, ignorance of health risks among religious leaders, an aversion to secular and electronic media that they believe is a mandate of religious law and jealous devotion. to a way of life centered on community activity.
All of which adds to the strong resistance to paying attention to the orders of social distancing that require people to stay at home, except for life mandates and prohibit meeting in groups, including prayer. These rules threaten core activities for the ultra-Orthodox, such as worship, religious study, and observance of life-cycle events such as funerals and weddings.
The uncontrolled rate of infection has increased tensions between ultra-Orthodox, known in Hebrew as Haredim, or "God-fearing,quot;, and other Israelis, as a series of videos and gotcha photos circulating showing large groups of ultra-Orthodox. dancing at weddings or buy on busy streets, as if doing so did not present any risk.
The rabbi's funeral in Bnei Brak on Saturday night, which drew several hundred mourners to the city streets, sparked furious complaints from Israelis who called the participants murderers or worse. It took place days after all Israelis were ordered to remain inside, with few exceptions.
In the predominantly secular city of Ramat Gan, which is adjacent to Bnei Brak, the mayor demanded a curfew on Bnei Brak on Monday, saying the hot spot "is no longer a time bomb, it is a powerful bomb that exploded in our faces . "
And the CEO of Bnei Brak's only hospital, Dr. Moti Ravid, pleaded with authorities to prohibit residents from leaving the community for at least a week. He said the infection rate in the ultra-Orthodox parts of the country was four to eight times higher than in other parts of Israel.
Bnei Brak himself may be resilient, he said, because his people have many children and young people have been less vulnerable.
"But if they help infect others, the result will be that many older people will die," he said in an interview.
Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubenstein insisted that the city had done its best but could not expect religious Jews to accept the restrictions.
"Do you know what it's like to close synagogues?" he said.
He also attacked the central government, saying that the Ministry of Health had accumulated information and that the police had not shown a strong enough hand. On Monday night, Bnei Brak said he would begin evaluating residents in supermarkets.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alluded to the ultra-Orthodox breach on Monday night, saying he was "putting the majority at risk,quot; and vowed to tighten enforcement.
"There are no public prayers," he said. “There are no weddings, not even with less than 10 people. Funerals will be held with 20 people in open areas. "
Epidemiologists have had little difficulty explaining the spread of the virus in ultra-Orthodox cities, where the Jewish calendar marks the time. The Purim party, a day of carnival and socializing, began on the night of March 9, when gatherings of up to 100 people were still allowed. A week later, the ultra-Orthodox village of Kiryat Yearim, near Jerusalem, had a quarter of its 7,000 residents quarantined.
But when the government ordered the closure of all schools, and initially limited the meetings to 10 people, the minimum necessary for a quorum or minyan, for Jewish worship services, the ultra-Orthodox rabbis did not all agree, said Gilad Malach, an expert. in the ultra-orthodox of the Israel Institute of Democracy.
Some ultra-Orthodox rabbis, many of whom are predisposed to suspect that the state is a secularizing influence, affirmed the importance of prayer and Torah study, arguing: "It will rescue us from this virus," said Malach.
Ultra-Orthodox rabbis exercise great authority over their congregations.
Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92, the most revered figure in one of Israel's largest ultra-Orthodox branches, the Lithuanians, appeared in a Video of March 11 with her grandson in which she rejected the idea of closing schools, saying that doing so was "more dangerous,quot; than leaving them open.
"You saw that the rabbi knows nothing about the epidemic, about the crown," Malach said of the widely shared video. “But the adoration for him is so great that they refer to him as a prophet. So there was a delay in closing these schools. "
Rabbi Kanievsky finally issued a new edict on Sunday, echoing state authorities by decreeing that Jews pray alone in their homes, not in groups of any size, not even outdoors.
But even Haredim, who professed his affection for Rabbi Kanievsky, continued to mock his latest ruling and the current government restrictions on Monday.
A walk through Bnei Brak revealed dozens of silent prayer quorums, some as many as 50 men, often hidden behind hedges or walls in front of apartment buildings, synagogues, and religious schools. In a synagogue, where worshipers chased away a journalist and photographer, the morning service was still held indoors.
Those who ignored the rules rationalized the decision or said they did not know that the rabbinical orientation had changed.
"There are rabbis who say we shouldn't pray at all, others who say we pray outside," said Yakov Levy, 21, who was part of a large prayer group.
A friend, Moshe Cohen, 25, acknowledged his fear of the virus, alluding to death warnings appearing for prominent ultra-Orthodox Jews everywhere, including Brooklyn, the largest concentration of Haredim outside of Israel.
"At first it wasn't so scary," he said. "Now we see how many Haredim died in the United States and how serious it is."
Others adopted creative coping strategies. David Tzion, a religious instructor, wore a shofar, a ram's horn that was normally only played in the Jewish New Year, saying, "This is protecting me."
The faithful in various places asked if we were there to report them to the authorities. But disappeared in Bnei Brak, where the local police allowed the Saturday night funeral to continue instead of provoking a confrontation with mourners, it was any sign of compliance.
In Jerusalem, on the contrary, on Monday, the police made a show of force in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim, with officers in helicopters, on motorcycles and on foot, focusing on groups of faithful and issuing fines with fines of $ 1,400.
In Bnei Brak, some residents were optimistic about the virus.
Shmuel Stern, 17, said his uncle, a 50-year-old accountant and rabbi with 30 grandchildren, was in hospital with a ventilator.
But he said he had been taught that the pandemic, like wars and even the Holocaust, was "drawing us closer to redemption," the coming of the Messiah.
And he said being trapped in a crowded apartment instead of spending his days studying with his classmates was not such a heavy burden. "You do it," he said. "If you have a place in his heart, you have a place in his home."
%MINIFYHTML479cf44a46222503a78e8bc9119539d213%