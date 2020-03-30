coronavirus: IIT-Hyderabad has suggested this alternative to ventilators – Latest News

%MINIFYHTML70ce6c71f24d733a44b96b11d71645a211% %MINIFYHTML70ce6c71f24d733a44b96b11d71645a212%

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Director Prof. B.S. Murty has raised the idea of ​​using a & # 39; bag valve mask & # 39; as an alternative to ventilators to meet any increase in demand, both in India and in other countries, to treat patients with COVID-19.

While conventional ventilators are expensive, difficult to produce, and non-portable, bag valve masks are small devices, used to provide respiratory support in emergency situations that are inexpensive, easy to produce, and portable, Professor B.S. said. Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and Prof. V. Eswaran, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, IIT Hyderabad.



A bag valve mask, often called & # 39; Ambu Bag & # 39 ;, is used for resuscitation in emergency situations.

The teachers point out that while the & # 39; bag valve masks & # 39; Currently they operate by hand and are therefore not suitable for continuous use as a fan, it would be easy to design a similar device powered by an electrical source, which could be a car battery, apart from the conventional power supply. It could be made portable and thus adopted in villages and other areas without power supply and be cheap enough to manufacture in bulk.

They estimate that it can be manufactured for less than Rs 5000, or one hundredth of the cost of a conventional machine.

"The cost of manufacturing 6 million of these devices will likely be less than the inadequate number of 60,000 conventional machines. The cost is so low that it can be considered a single-use device that will be delivered to a single patient, and never returned However, it must be manufactured on an industrial scale, in millions, in a short period of a few months. Various designs have been proposed within India itself, with IIT Hyderabad having at least one proposed design. " they said.

They proposed that the government set up a working group, which will carry out the necessary tasks to start the production of low-cost fans in a maximum period of two months.

The more sophisticated computer controlled fans cost around Rs. 40 lakh, while the most modest ones made abroad cost around Rs. 15 lakh with Indian-made fans that cost around Rs. 6 lakh.

There are currently an estimated 40,000 ventilators in India, mainly in private hospitals. The Indian industry has a maximum manufacturing capacity of approximately 6,000 units per month, but even Indian-made devices use many foreign-made parts whose availability would now be uncertain, as each country would maximize its own fan production.

The teachers said that assuming a low infection rate of 6 percent, should COVID-19 continue to spread in India, in the Indian population of 1.3 billion, that would mean that around 80 million people would be affected. "Of these 80 million, at least 5 percent (4 million patients) would need ventilators. Each of these 4 million patients would need the ventilators for about 21 days, thus blocking the machine for at least that amount of time."

Furthermore, the machines are not portable and are found only in high-end hospitals in large cities, so village patients would have to be transported to these cities, which would be a logistical problem of unimaginable complexity. It is quite clear that even a slight Stage 3 of 6 percent would overwhelm the country's capacity to a devastating degree. Even if the Indian industry were at its peak of production, it could only manufacture another 60,000 machines in the next 10 months, at a cost of Rs. Rs 3.6 billion.

