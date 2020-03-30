Coronavirus: Hull KR's Mose Masoe asked to leave the hospital to make room | Rugby League News

Mose Masoe says "he is not really ready to go home,quot;





Mose Masoe suffered a spinal injury in the preseason in January

Hull KR co-captain Mose Masoe was asked to leave the hospital and continue rehabilitation for a spinal injury at home to make room for incoming coronavirus patients.

The 30-year-old is making remarkable progress in his recovery from a serious spinal injury sustained in a preseason friendly in January, but will now be discharged from Pinderfields Hospital in the next 72 hours.

The news was a blow to the Samoa international, who will not play again, but recently started walking with the help of parallel bars.

"They have to clean many neighborhoods to get people with coronaviruses in, so many of us have to go home," Masoe said on the Hull KR website.

"I'm not really ready to go home at all. It will be nice to get home so I can spend time with my kids, but there are a lot of things I can't do myself, like go to the bathroom and things like that. I don't want to put a burden on my lady.

"We just got the news this morning, so we are still in the dark. When the spine is injured, we are at high risk. Many people forget that our immune system is weakened."

Masoe says he has been told that hospital staff are concerned about patients who contract the virus and that they are also trying to clear barriers for people who need treatment for the virus.

"We need people to stay home so we can go back to the hospital to do rehabilitation," he added. "People need to stop being selfish because we've already felt the effects."

"It is the first time in the world that you can save lives just by staying home watching TV or playing PlayStation. That is my frustration with people who do not listen."

"My wife is pregnant, so everyone has stayed home and she just goes out looking for food. They have been doing the right thing and have walked away. I haven't seen them in two weeks."

"I am gutted going home because I wanted to keep my progression. The next step was to move from parallel bars to a walker and crutches and then you can walk alone."

Masoe is unable to take the team home with him due to limited resources at Wakefield Hospital, but Hull KR and the RFL Benevolent Fund look forward to helping him.

"I called my lady this morning and she tried to climb a ladder, and the Benevolent Fund told me they would fix it for me," he said.

"I am very fortunate and grateful to have the support and that network, but I am very sorry for the other patients who do not have that. It will be difficult for them."