Coronavirus: How do NBA players maintain themselves in isolation? The | NBA News

Denver players, if they're so willing, have the same task every day: go to their phone or tablet, launch an app, and view their personalized daily workout plan created by the Nuggets' strength and conditioning staff.

For now, it's the best idea the Nuggets have, since they, like any other NBA team, are discovering new ways to do almost everything.

No one knows when NBA players will be back in a game, with the season on hold due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Most don't even have access to the basketball courts at this time, and all of the team's training facilities are closed at this time for security reasons. Public health clubs and gyms are also prohibited.

But the training somehow continues. Teams cannot require players to participate, but common sense dictates that players still have some form of training plan to follow.

"It's a very interesting topic," said Claus Antunes de Souza, the Nuggets' assistant strength and conditioning coach. "Keeping an athlete motivated when they don't know when they are going to perform is probably one of the most difficult tasks in history. Even in a low season, you have a definite date when you are going to report. So not having one of those dates in mind, it makes things very difficult. "















The Nuggets bring their workouts to players on a platform called Teambuildr, a site where remote workouts can be scheduled and progress can be tracked. The site says half a dozen NBA teams are using its technology, with Oklahoma City, Houston, Charlotte, Minnesota and Detroit like the others, along with some major league baseball, NHL and NFL teams.

Other teams are discovering their own methods: Kevin Huerter said he is using FaceTime with Atlanta Hawks staff members when he is working in his basement. The Orlando Magic plan will begin using FaceTime to monitor player training in the coming days. Zoom, a video conferencing tool, is being used by some teams for training sessions where players are together, virtually anyway.

"I have a bike here at home now, I have some weights here, so I get up and do what I have to do," said Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, who has been working since a knee injury. "I have still been able to progress in my rehab through this and you do what you have to do. That is what we are all doing right now."

Magic's high-performance director David Tenney also sent plans to the players, reminding them of the importance of continuing to value nutrition, taking into account their physical and mental health.

















"While we often recommend lean meats (such as fish and chicken) and vegetables for our boys throughout the season, this is a time when it can be even more important," said Tenney.

The NBA has allowed teams to send teams to players' homes for training purposes during the shutdown, and it appears that most, if not all, have been taken advantage of. Kendrick Nunn of Miami showed off a freshly delivered bike at home in a social media post, and the Heat are among teams that meet online in small groups while doing their daily cardio.

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Friday that his team is doing something similar through what he called "voluntary virtual sessions."

"Bicycles have been delivered, individual weights have been delivered," Stevens said in a call with the Celtics' best writers.

















LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been self-isolating at home for the past two weeks, part of the process his team had to go through after two players tested positive for the coronavirus.

James is one of the luckiest jails in the NBA; his Brentwood property has a gym, and James has been training once or twice a day for most of this hiatus. But he hasn't been playing basketball, and that's a big difference between now and the 2011 NBA lockout; since then, at least the courts were available.

"My body was like, 'Hey man, what the hell is going on?'" James said this week in the Traveling by road & # 39; podcast on the Uninterrupted platform. "It's March 13th. You're preparing for the playoffs. Why are you closing right now? And I was there around the corner. I felt like I was rounding up third base, preparing for the postseason."

His postseason preparation is on hold, like everything else in the NBA.

















The Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood tested positive for the virus, and earlier this week was considered to have recovered. But their teammates also had to isolate themselves for two weeks, and that means the Pistons are in the early stages of figuring out how to reunite as a team and try to prepare to resume a season that, especially for a team that doesn't make the playoffs. , it may have already finished.

"Honestly, in my opinion right now, there is almost enough time right now to almost guarantee a low season program to regain many of the qualities that we have already lost," said the Pistons head conditioning and strength coach, Jordan Sabourin. "In my opinion, I'm almost approaching this as a low season. It doesn't look like it's going to change in the next week or two, so it's like starting the first phase of a low-season program."

















The NBA has said it wants to resume the season. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants to see a tiebreaker, he wants to see a champion finally be crowned. Most teams had about 17 regular season games left; it is unclear how many, if any, will occur when play resumes.

The games are probably several weeks away, at a minimum.

















So the good news is that teams have time to discover the new normal.

"The priority is not: 'We have to continue training as much as we can,'" Souza said. "Honestly, the priority is to make sure that the players are in a good mental space and know that they have support, that the team will do anything for them to help them in their development and continue to do so. And then we will start increasing once we know that we are we're getting close to playing with luck again. "

