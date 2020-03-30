Coronavirus: Global Applause for Frontline Medical Personnel | Health

Tributes to healthcare workers are coming from around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the world offers medical heroes a standing ovation from windows and balconies.

The phenomenon of people cheering in the afternoons began in mid-January in the city of Wuhan in China, where the virus originated.

The first social media posts recorded anonymous voices at night, shouting from high-rise apartment buildings: "Keep fighting!"

The practice took off in Italy, where those in quarantine not only applauded: they sang arias, soccer chants, and folk songs, played instruments, and waved flags.

It then quickly spread to other countries under lockdown with deafening applause heard in Paris, London, various cities in Spain, India and Turkey.

See our compilation of global tributes to front-line medical staff edited by Katya Bohdan of Al Jazeera NewsFeed.

