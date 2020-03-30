Coronavirus and box office – Deadline

What a wonderful weekend it would have been at the box office, that if all was well in the world.

Disney originally had its live-action version of Mulan it lit up before the shutdown of the global expo happened, plus it would have been sharing the tent with Paramount's second weekend A quiet place, part II, another box office hit prepared for spring. With both studios capitalizing on K-12 and college vacations (before the nation's schools were transformed into virtual classrooms), it was a dating recipe similar to last year's Disney live-action adaptation. Dumbo ($ 45.99M), and the second weekend of Universal's horror movie Jordan Peele U.S ($ 33.2M, -53%), which brought all ticket sales to $ 137.9M. It is fair to estimate that the pairing of Mulan and the second weekend of A quiet place Part II I could have easily exceeded those results.

Disney



Mulan it was projected to make between $ 80M- $ 90M in the United States in the four-week follow-up, which would have represented the largest opening of 2020 until the following date Bad Boys for Life ($ 62.5M). But even that seemed high, as early concerns about COVID-19 were mounting.

However, in an ideal and healthy market, follow-up diagnostics, especially with regard to comparative headings for Mulan He indicated that the movie directed by Niki Caro had the potential to earn $ 100M +. But then, for the global box office huzzah header, Mulan He would also need China, which worried many as they wondered how much later the movie starring local star Liu Yifei might go there, considering the closure of that country's cinema, which is still ongoing. A quiet place Part II It was forecasted between $ 55M- $ 60M in its first weekend of March 20-22, and it is fair to assume that Weekend 2 would have declined between $ 27M- $ 37M.

With both titles, among several others, undated for the moment while we recover and manage the current crisis of COVID-19, we know that when all this is behind us, we will all go back to the cinema.

But how fast and how big? The big hope with the passage of the $ 2 trillion relief bill last week is that it will prevent any major wear and tear on theaters, which are still burdened with their monthly overhead. And even after the reopening of theaters, when will major studios decide to retrieve photos of major events? Some of those in distribution predict that we will have multiple releases on a given weekend in an effort to catch up, but don't assume that as quickly as there are movies slated for 2021 that have seen production pause (i.e. Sony Cinderella on February 5 and Disney / Marvel Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings on February 12), including fourth quarter titles like Ridley Scott's The last duel. It is up in the air when physical production will resume on such titles. The first six months of next year will need product.

Disney



Before, we entered the fourth quarter, all the rumor on social networks last weekend that Disney is ruling out Black widow Y Mulan From theatrical to Disney + is silly, I heard, with the studio looking to date those titles again sometime in the future. Taking two photos of big events like that and releasing them to the broadcast as soon as possible would not only be financially irresponsible, but would further betray the exhibitors who are on their knees and will be in dire need of great movies when they return.

While MGM was smart to move No time to die for Thanksgiving Day, which puts a movie of a big event on the holiday stretch, rival studios have yet to schedule a must-see franchise movie during the Christmas corridor in the spirit of The hobbit, Star Wars or even Aquaman Although there has been a notable product already dated, that is, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, Paramount & # 39; s Coming to America 2, Legendary / Warner Bros. ’directed by Denis Villeneuve Dune, and more, most of this would normally be a solid counterprogram for a five quadrant event movie as a Star Wars or Aquaman in a holiday market

And in order for the studio's marketing machines to be fully online again, sources tell me that we will also need to re-stream sporting events as they have been key platforms to reach male viewers.

Betty Gilpin as Crystal in "The Hunt"

Universal



As for the theaters that opened this weekend, there were even fewer than before, with several enclosures closed due to local ordinances. That said, drive-in movies are still the top-grossing spots for those photos that challenge you. Disney / Pixar & # 39; s Ahead He continued to lead with $ 52.5K in 19 theaters, 14 of his top venues were self-screened (-26%, last weekend, the picture raised $ 71K in 135 theaters). Universal / Blumhouse & # 39; s The hunt Raised $ 39.8K, nine of its 10 locations saw drive-in money. From sony Bloodshot It made $ 39.8K, -23% of its $ 52K last weekend in 79 theaters, with its top 13 venues out of 16 venues in the past three days. Paramount & # 39; s Sonic the Hedgehog They published an estimated $ 38.3K in 18 locations, 16 of them were drive-in. And Universal / Blumhouse The invisible man raised $ 37.9K at 12 theaters, ten of which were drive-in theaters.

Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP / Shutterstock



The Van Buren drive-in in Riverside, California continues to survive, as does its sister drive-in at the Tiki Mission in Montclair, California. For many photos like Go ahead, invisible man, Sonic, The Hunt Y Bloodshot, the former was the best place in the nation. A notice on the website of both drive-ins says that while they have closed their exchange operations until the next notification, "the drive-in theater is open every night and we hope to continue operations as long as possible." If you attend a drive-in theater, please note: a) You cannot park your vehicle within ten feet of another vehicle, b) You must watch the movie from your vehicle, c) You must practice social distancing at all times. "Other top drive-ins in the country remain the Stardust in Watertown, TN, the Glendale 9 in Glendale, AZ; and the Jesup in Jesup, GA.

Disney



While relying heavily on Disney's underperformance Dumbo A year ago, it entered its $ 50M- $ 60M national opening with $ 45.99M, and its $ 130M- $ 150M global start with $ 117M, as well as NEON's comedy Matthew McConaughey The bum on the beach ($ 1.7M in 1,100 movie theaters) Can't tell me for a second that the industry and movie theaters wouldn't want a repeat of that weekend, right now. Plus, that weekend provided solid results for PureFlix's controversial, anti-abortion feature. Unplanned which posted the second-best opening results for the faith-based dealer and the second Bleecker Street expansion of the weekend Hotel Mumbai ($ 3.2M) which resulted in the fourth highest grossing publication for the New York distributor in the United States ($ 9.65M). Tim Burton made an honest movie to the 1941 original DumboOld-fashioned styles, but it was too slow for Disney fans who are more drawn to the dazzling musical styles of the studio's live-action reboots. Beauty and the Beast ($ 174.7M national opening, $ 504M national, $ 1.26 billion WW), or even Burton's visually striking snap-and-pop Alice in Wonderland ($ 116.1M, $ 334M national, $ 1.03 billion).

Ultimately, according to our funding sources, Dumbo With a $ 353.2M WW ending, with a combined $ 300M discount on P&A and productions costs, he lost money.

But for movie theaters, any penny of that cash would be more than excellent right now.