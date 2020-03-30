coronavirus: allow online sale of mobile phones, PCs as essentials during shutdown, ICEA urges government – Latest News

%MINIFYHTMLba5636fe8b8f57d52269eace6e24203211% %MINIFYHTMLba5636fe8b8f57d52269eace6e24203212%

Mobile device industry body ICEA has petitioned the government to allow online sale of mobile phones, laptops, computers and tablets, as well as repair and maintenance in the category of essential services to support work from home during continuous blocking. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the government has allowed internet connectivity in essential service categories that require maintenance and repair services for smartphones, laptops and tablets, since there is tremendous pressure on these gadgets to do work from home.

The industry body has asked the government to allow the service and maintenance of points of sale / warehouses for mobile phones, laptops, computers and tablets, and online sales of mobile phones, laptops, computers and tablets through platforms electronic commerce that can deliver essential goods in the country.

According to the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India, in December there were 66.19 million broadband connections in the country, of which Rs 64.21 million is accessed via mobile devices.

ICEA said the industry is supporting the blockade; and therefore, does not seek to open retail stores. However, it has requested to allow the sale of mobile phones in tier 3 and 4 cities of service outlets, as retail outlets are the preferred means in those areas over e-commerce to purchase the devices.

"We would also like to highlight that through mobile devices, the government can also track citizens affected by Covid-19. It helps health authorities to better track the movement of infected citizens. If their phones break down or if they they didn't have a smartphone for whatever reason, they should have access to repair shops or stores to purchase one, "ICEA President Pankaj Mohindroo said in the letter.

E-commerce companies are gradually resuming operations, but have stopped reserving products that fall outside of non-essential categories, including mobile devices.