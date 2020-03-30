Cornerstone Lad will chase rookies | Racing News

The disappointing performance of Cornerstone Lad's Champion Hurdle remains a mystery.

Coach Micky Hammond admits that he will spend the summer stumped by the effort of Cheltenham by his fifth Fighting Fifth winner, who left midway before being stopped.

However, for a horse that gained a flat disadvantage at Catterick of 65 in October, Hammond was excited by the progress he made last season, and the rookie chasing.

"Obviously he didn't run his career, and we don't know why, then he was perfectly fine," said the Middleham coach.

"This is the first poor race to overcome obstacles. If we had finished midfield, I could have said, 'That's as good as we are,' but we stopped too quickly."

"It wasn't his day, but he had a good season. It's a race, you're going to get that from time to time, he just chose to do it in the greatest of all."

After beating Buveur D & # 39; Air in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle in November, Cornerstone Lad finished close third in Haydock behind Ballyandy and Pentland Hills, giving weight to everyone.

Hammond added: "By looking at where Ballyandy ended at Cheltenham, we could have run well without really being good enough."

"I have not discussed next season with Mrs. Lofthouse (owner), but I think we will be chasing the newbies.

"At some point he will race the Flat, but now everything is in the air."