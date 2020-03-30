Cooking in quarantine: a dish that tastes like my Italian home | Coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML8e92bf66662098ab9694805ae404776811% %MINIFYHTML8e92bf66662098ab9694805ae404776812%

When you generally work 18 hours a day as a chef and restaurateur, changing your lifestyle is not that easy. For chefs, cooking is not a job, it is a passion. So closing my restaurant in Milan was traumatic.

I have 32 employees, and when I no longer knew how to answer your questions and concerns, I decided to send everyone home. Since then, we have created a group chat in which we try to encourage each other and keep the spirits of others. We have discussions that we never would have had in the past.

Being forced to stay home, fortunately, in the company of my children, has changed the rhythm of my life. I found myself thinking a lot about how things were when I was little, and about the food that my mother and grandmothers cooked for me.

The dishes of our childhood memories remain with us, accompany us, throughout our lives. Every time we face problems, emergencies or calamities, our memory searches for them: it yearns for these simple dishes, made with few ingredients and prepared with love and passion. In quarantine, I have relearned these dishes. There is one, in particular, one that I had completely forgotten, that I want to share.

It is hard, hard bread soaked in milk, fried and sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon. When I was a child, I tasted of love and respect. It still does.

In the 1960s, people didn't throw anything away. There was respect in the kitchen of our grandmothers in Palermo. It was not a deliberate dish, but was made instinctively and with love.

One could not give it a monetary value. My strongest childhood memory to this day is related to the smell of milk, cinnamon, oil, and toasted and fried bread.

This was my home, it was my family. And this is how you do it.