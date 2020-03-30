Cookie Monster, Elmo, other Sesame Street Muppets help kids stay safe during COVID-19 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The Muppets on Sesame Street are social spacers, but they take the time to get to the block and do their part to help keep children safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elmo, Rooster, and Cookie Monster appear in some of the four new animated public service venues that remind young fans to be careful doing things like washing their hands and sneezing.

One of Elmo's exclusive songs, the classic toothbrush "Brushy Brush,quot;, has been updated to "Washy Wash,quot;. Rooster appears in another of the 30-second spots to remind children to "wash their hands now,quot; before eating, playing sports, or using the bathroom.

The new content on SesameStreet.org builds on last week's launch of the Sesame Workshop's Take Care of Others initiative to help families stay physically and mentally healthy during the health crisis. The overall project ranges from comfort messages to learning activities in reading, math, and science.

The new ads will be distributed globally in 19 languages ​​through partners including HBO, PBS Kids, YouTube and the Ad Council.

"As families around the world adjust to their new realities, parents and caregivers seek help creating new routines, staying healthy, and fostering learning at home while the little ones are out of school," Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, senior vice president for curriculum and content at Sesame Workshop, said in a statement.

The workshop will continue to deploy new resources for parents and caregivers to create new routines, encourage playful learning at home, and control anxiety. Families can also watch Sesame Street episodes on HBO, PBS stations and the PBS KIDS live stream 24/7. Free on-demand episodes of "Sesame Street,quot; are offered on PBS KIDS digital platforms, along with more than 110 free "Sesame Street,quot; e-books on all major e-book platforms.

