Conan O & # 39; Brien vows "highly unprofessional effort" on return to television – Deadline

Several late night shows are returning to television tonight, including TBS. " Conan. You can see above the opening sequence created for remotely produced editions of the program, with the Conan crew members in their homes. This is followed by opening remarks by presenter Conan O’Brien, introducing viewers to the homemade version of the show.

"Let me assure you something, these programs that we are going to do will not tell you anything, they will not contain information, in any way. You're probably going to be more stupid after watching these shows than you were before, "said O & # 39; Brien expressionlessly." All I can promise you, this will be a very unprofessional effort night after night. We will make mistakes, we will do our best. we can and we will move on. "

%MINIFYHTML317f6781c42a0cf355900ddd37a3d85511% %MINIFYHTML317f6781c42a0cf355900ddd37a3d85512%

After telling fans that they can always go to Netflix if they don't like the new Conan, he ended with "All I can promise you is nonsense, good cheer, and bad lighting." Look up.