Colorado will overcome the coronavirus epidemic together

In Colorado, the number of new coronavirus cases (COVID-19) has now exceeded 2,300, and the true number is likely to be thousands more. Unfortunately, our state is afflicted with the 48 Coloradons who have lost their lives to this deadly virus. This global epidemic is affecting us all, changing life as we know it and leaving the future uncertain.

%MINIFYHTMLb6bb2b35046152dcb1df69c7d73ef30611% %MINIFYHTMLb6bb2b35046152dcb1df69c7d73ef30612%

Unemployment claims have skyrocketed as companies wonder how long they can keep their doors open. Families wonder how long they can go down this path, trying to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19, but face increasing uncertainty. Courageous healthcare providers fight this outbreak 24 hours and selflessly risk their personal health.

In the past few weeks, I have run telephone councils in all congressional districts in Colorado, speaking directly to Colorado residents who have lost their jobs, are unsure of how they will feed their family, and have endless questions about what lies ahead. the future. I have heard of restaurant workers in Denver being fired when their restaurants closed. The owner of a small business in Monument told me how difficult it was to fire 35 dedicated staff members, but he had no choice. The other night, an El Paso County member used the last prepaid minutes on a cell phone to participate in our town hall to try to find out where they could get food.

Coloradons everywhere are suffering from the actions their government has ordered, and it is the government's responsibility to help them overcome this.

Throughout this process, I have adopted a three-point approach to what we must do as a country to overcome the crisis: 1) Address the immediate health epidemic, 2) Make sure we provide immediate assistance to people, and 3) Get our Businesses are back in business to make sure that when the health emergency ends we can have a slowing economy that works well.

To accomplish this, Congress has approved three phases of relief measures. First, we approved a historic $ 8.3 billion for emergency response efforts, and through this, the state of Colorado has received $ 9.8 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support our state's response. Congress recently passed the Family First Coronavirus Response Act as phase two, to provide paid sick and family leave to working families during the coronavirus and ensure that all tests are free to Americans in need, regardless if they have health insurance.

The third phase of our response, the Coronavirus Economic Relief and Relief Act (CARES), addresses all three points of my approach. The CARES Act provides an additional $ 100 billion to support our brave healthcare workers and hospitals on the front line of this pandemic. An additional $ 150 billion is provided to support states and tribes through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

For American families, the CARES Act provides direct financial assistance to help them overcome this crisis: $ 1,200 for individual taxpayers, $ 2,400 for married couples, and an additional $ 500 per child. It provides relief to small businesses and workers, and creates a new "Pandemic Unemployment Assistance,quot; program to allow many Americans to receive financial support during the crisis, including those whose employers were forced to close. Small businesses represent 99.5% of all businesses in Colorado and employ more than 1.1 million Coloradons, and the CARES Act contains $ 377 billion to help prevent small businesses from being affected and workers from losing their jobs

We have much more work to do, and this is neither the beginning nor the end of Congress' response, but the CARES Act will provide the relief that will help us take this crisis to the other side.

This will be possible because the American people, especially the people of Colorado, are resistant. In Colorado we don't look back, we look forward. We look forward to that great Rocky Mountain horizon and the optimistic next day. Coloradons everywhere are stepping forward and meeting this challenge in the spirit of our great country by donating blood, personal protective equipment, and their talents to help their neighbors overcome this. Distillers are refocusing operations to produce hand sanitizer for hospitals. I've even been in contact with hemp companies that believe they can produce cotton swabs for medical needs, a unique Colorado way to help.

Although this is a new virus, our country has overcome challenges of this magnitude before. Together we have persevered and persisted during the world wars, economic disasters, the terrorist attacks of September 11 and much more. We are being challenged right now, but we will also overcome this and get to the other side stronger than ever, and we will do it together.

Cory Gardner is an American Senator from Colorado.

To send a letter to the editor about this article, send it online or check out our guidelines on how to send it by email or postal mail.