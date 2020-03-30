Colorado sees first coronavirus death of someone under 40

The first person under 40 in Colorado died after contracting the new coronavirus, Governor Jared Polis announced Monday during a mid-day press conference.

"Once again it shows the severity of this virus for people of all ages," he said, before emphasizing that about 80% of COVID-19 cases do not require hospitalization and will resolve on their own.

Polis announced new state numbers – a partial tally, as full data is generally released around 4 p.m. every day, and said that 51 people have now died in Colorado of complications from the new coronavirus. There are now 2,627 confirmed total cases of the virus in 47 of Colorado's 64 counties, with 414 people now hospitalized.

A total of 15,364 people have been evaluated.

Polis also said he spoke to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday morning about the ongoing crisis and thanked them for the efforts of the National Guard, which has helped with testing in Colorado.

The Polis update comes amid a state-wide home stay order requiring residents to limit their travel to essential travel in a bid to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The 2,627 confirmed cases are believed to be only a fraction of the total number of people actually infected in Colorado, and the paucity of evidence limits the official count confirmed.

Bars, restaurants, beauty salons and a host of other businesses have closed, boosting unemployment in Colorado. Schools and universities have moved online classes, and law enforcement agencies across the state have strategized on how to enforce the state's stay-at-home order without inciting unnecessary fear.

COVID-19 is mild in many people who are infected with the new coronavirus, but older patients and those with underlying health conditions can face severe symptoms that can be fatal. In Colorado, the majority, nearly 80%, of the deceased patients were over the age of 70, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

In addition, two people in their 40s have died, as well as three people in their 50s and five in their 60s.

Authorities believe that home order and social distancing will reduce the number of people who come into contact with each other [the new coronavirus spreads more easily from person to person in the vicinity] and will eventually reduce the number of general infections and deaths, although Polis warned that he does not expect to see any results of the order to stay home for at least another week.

