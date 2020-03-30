Collin County Commissioners extend County Judge Coronavirus Emergency Order as is – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Collin County Commissioners voted to extend County Judge Chris Hill's Covid-19 emergency order as it stands on Monday.

It will be in effect as long as the emergency is in place.

The extended order occurs when the number of positive cases in Collin County increased by six to 134 in total.

In Dallas County, there were 61 new cases as of Sunday with a total of 549.

In Tarrant County, the number of confirmed cases of the virus increased to 155 with another 83 cases pending.

Denton County says 191 people tested positive, up from 26 the previous day.

Judge Hill's order has created some confusion for Collin County residents.

This is because while the basic message has been the same as that of other North Texas counties, that people should stay home, it makes a big difference when it comes to which businesses can stay open.

Judge Hill's order does not provide a defined list of businesses that are considered essential and may remain open.

The surrounding counties, including Tarrant, Dallas, and Denton, provide a detailed list of essential businesses.

Judge Hill said last week that entertainment-related companies had to close, but other companies could remain open as long as Governor Greg Abbott's state restrictions were followed and as long as the companies made sure employees and customers maintained a proper social distancing and stay six feet apart

During the Commissioners Court meeting Monday, Judge Hill said he would not amend his order to reflect the other counties.

"Instead of giving him a list of all the things he can't do, and then watching him go do them anyway, we've said here in Collin County, if you can work safely, work safely." If you can't, stay home and when you need something essential, go and get it and shop safely. "

Hill has said that all businesses are essential to the Collin County economy.

The order created some confusion for county residents in some cities like Frisco, Richardson, and Dallas, which are located in Collin and at least one other neighboring county.

The mayor of Frisco directed all city residents to follow Denton County's most defined list of what is considered an essential business, including parts of the city in Collin County.

The mayors of the cities of Dallas and Richardson directed their residents to follow the Dallas County Emergency Order, not the Collin County Order.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called for a consistent regional approach.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins asked Governor Abbott to issue additional state orders that included defining an essential business, but Governor Abbott has decided not to.

Judge Hill said last week and repeated Monday that individual cities in Collin County can increase their restrictions.

However, in McKinney City, Mayor George Fuller's emergency order last week led to a legal case.

Mayor Fuller issued an order for city residents to follow him, which closely resembled Dallas County's restrictions on essential business, even though the city is in Collin County.

Late last week, a McKinney real estate agent, Derek Baker, filed a request for a temporary restraining order against the mayor, citing a state government code that says when there is a conflict between an emergency order from a city ​​and county during a disaster, the county prevails.

Judge Jill Willis will hold a hearing on Tuesday afternoon to resolve the dispute.

