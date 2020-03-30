Cody Simpson presents virtual book signing amid Coronavirus blockade

Instagram

Being forced to postpone his tour for & # 39; Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose & # 39 ;, Miley Cyrus's boyfriend will entertain fans with a live performance, read selected poems and answer questions online.

Cody Simpson He will take to Instagram to present a virtual book signing for his debut release "Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose".

The 23-year-old Australian singer is isolating himself in California with his girlfriend. Miley Cyrus, 27, and, after being forced to postpone his tour in support of the new collection, is marking the launch with a live Instagram feed on April 7.

"Unfortunately, we have had to postpone the book tour, so we are doing a live IG book signing," he said Saturday (March 28). "Due to the circumstances, this was the safest bet (to sign a book)."

"I'm glad to share this launch day with all of you and see you all in person once everything cools down. Stay healthy everyone!

Cody promised, "If you pre-order a copy at the BookPal order link in my bio, I will sign it for you live."

The star will also entertain fans with a live performance, read selected poems, and answer questions during the broadcast.

While Cody is working on the launch of the tome, Miley presents her live talk show "Bright Minded" on Instagram, which takes place on her Instagram page Monday through Friday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Cody's live stream will air at 3 p.m. on his Instagram account.