Co-hosts of & # 39; CBS This Morning & # 39; transmitted from home in the midst of the coronavirus crisis – Deadline

CBS this morning Co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil broadcast the Monday morning broadcast from each of their respective homes as the coronavirus crisis continues.

"Welcome to CBS this morning, from our house to yours," King said at the opening of the show. "We are reaching out to you from each of our homes this morning because, like you, we are practicing social distancing as a precaution. Like many Americans looking now, we are home."

She added: "The most important thing is that we continue to bring the news, which we will do throughout this crisis."

The move comes as morning news shows continue to grapple with the new normal of safely continuing live TV amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dokoupil said at the close of the program on Monday that he will remember this moment with some affection. "I just did a television show from my basement with my wife (Katy Tur) working as a production assistant, that makes me smile," he said.

The move also follows the death on Sunday of his colleague, veteran CBS News employee Maria Mercader, who died at the age of 54 from coronavirus. Mercader had been on medical leave since February. She had been fighting cancer and other diseases for two decades, and said the treatments left her vulnerable to the virus.