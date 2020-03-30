Clients of "Their Dark Materials" Sew Medical Uniforms for UK Coronavirus Doctors – Deadline

Clients who worked on the BBC and HBO drama Its dark materials They are making scrubs for British doctors in the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Helping Dress Medics initiative was launched by costume maker Dulcie Scott over the weekend and has raised over £ 8,000 ($ 10,000) on GoFundMe to help supply protective clothing to local hospitals.

%MINIFYHTMLd49d276ad9bd81f744f0ddcae4790f6711% %MINIFYHTMLd49d276ad9bd81f744f0ddcae4790f6712%

The team, which includes numerous clients from across the country, expects a delivery of materials today and plans to have supplied scrubs to the front line by the end of the week.

“We are communicating with hospital staff directly in the areas where we live and advising them on what they need, so that we can specifically help them. The nature of how the virus spreads means that the demand for scrubs is especially high, "Scott said on GoFundMe.

Helping Dress Medics is backed by Downton Abbey Costume designer Caroline McCall and clients are providing their services for free, with money raised simply from financing materials.

In an update Monday, Scott added: "I am very pleased to report that this has exceeded our expectations, both in donations and in offers of help. Many more apparel manufacturers have joined us and we have been able to order much more fabric / make many more bushes / reaching other parts of the country ”.