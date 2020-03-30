Chromebook Samsung Galaxy hits stores on April 6

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Chromebook finally has an official release date. You can buy it at Samsung and Best Buy next Monday, April 6, starting at $ 999.

The device comes in Mercury Gray, or the bolder Fiesta Red that looks bright orange in some configurations. It is the first Chromebook to sport a 13.3-inch 4K OLED screen. It also has a more powerful processor than most Chromebooks, a tenth-generation Intel chip. It includes 8GB of RAM (LPDDR3) and a 256GB SSD as well.

When we first saw the device in January, Samsung indicated that additional configurations would be available, with up to 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. However, the company appears to have killed those models; The base model is now the only variant available.

Edge Executive editor Dieter Bohn was impressed with the build quality of the Chromebook and hardware at our first glance, calling it "one of the best pieces of laptop hardware I've touched on in a long time." Samsung has made some unique design choices: There is a built-in camera on the keyboard deck to take photos when the device is in tablet mode, and there is an included stylus that lives in a silo next to it.

Nor are there many companies that have attempted to sell Chromebooks at this price. Only Google has attempted Chrome OS devices at the $ 999 mark, and both the 2017 Pixelbook and 2018 Pixel Slate were viewed as halo devices for Chrome OS. No product received an update at the same price; Pixelbook Go, released last fall, starts at $ 649.

Samsung's device will be far more expensive than excellent competitors like Asus' $ 549 Chromebook Flip C434, not to mention a series of perfectly good Windows ultrabooks. In the past, affordability has been one of the strongest arguments for buying a Chromebook. So while it's a quaint device with high-end hardware inside, it should be an excellent machine to justify that price.