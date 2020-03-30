Chrissy Teigen celebrates the tenth anniversary of her breast implants

Todd Williamson / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen he's yelling at his two favorite girls: his breast implants.
Yes, you read it correctly.
the Cravings The cookbook author turned to social media on Monday afternoon to give us the content we so desperately need and deserve, especially with everything that happens to the world in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.
"Happy 10 year anniversary for these t-tties," the 34-year-old star joked on Instagram, along with a photo of her girls looking perfect on the catwalk. "And tear at these teeth."
Naturally, Chrissy's cheeky post was full of crying and laughing emojis that came from her famous friends like Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and many others.
"I love you," New Jersey Royal Housewives star Melissa Gorga answered. Model "GOD BLESS,quot; Tess Holliday wrote
Despite paying tribute to her aunts, Chrissy recently spoke about her biggest regrets, which included breast implants at such a young age.
"Yes, I made my boobs when I was about 20 years old," she said. Glamor United Kingdom, in which she was the cover girl of her Spring / Summer 2020 edition.
"It was more of a swimsuit thing. I thought if I was going to pose, lying on my back, I want them to be happy," she explained of her decision. "But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I'm screwed."
When asked if she had made her boobs due to self-esteem issues, she said that part of her body was not insecure.
"Honestly, I kept them the same cup size," he shared. "I just filled them in, so they're rounded and firmer. I had a quarter cup of 'teardrop' at the bottom and filled the chest line. But I want them to come out now. If I could do one thing would be having an elevator. "
However, Chrissy was open about how her weight affected her confidence, especially since she worked in the modeling industry.
"I used to weigh myself every morning, afternoon, and night. I knew what the scales would say after every meal. I did it for eight years and I had this weight I wanted to be at," he shared.
She said she has two children with a husband John Legend–Moon Y MilesIt changed all that, however.
And in case you're wondering if Chrissy should replace her breast implants now, she explained why she's eager to do so.
"I think you are supposed to replace (the implants) every ten years," he told the publication. "But when you have children you think about (the risks) of surgery and I think, 'This is not the way I want to die, in breast surgery.'
Touch!
