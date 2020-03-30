Chrissy Teigen celebrates the tenth anniversary of her breast implants

Chrissy Teigen he's yelling at his two favorite girls: his breast implants.

Yes, you read it correctly.

the Cravings The cookbook author turned to social media on Monday afternoon to give us the content we so desperately need and deserve, especially with everything that happens to the world in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.

"Happy 10 year anniversary for these t-tties," the 34-year-old star joked on Instagram, along with a photo of her girls looking perfect on the catwalk. "And tear at these teeth."

Naturally, Chrissy's cheeky post was full of crying and laughing emojis that came from her famous friends like Paris Hilton, Lisa Rinna and many others.

"I love you," New Jersey Royal Housewives star Melissa Gorga answered. Model "GOD BLESS,quot; Tess Holliday wrote

Despite paying tribute to her aunts, Chrissy recently spoke about her biggest regrets, which included breast implants at such a young age.